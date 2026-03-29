Radhika Merchant’s Diamond-Dripped Black Look Screams Billionaire Chic With Husband Anant Ambani

When Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani step out, luxury fashion follows, and their latest appearance was no exception. The couple attended Mishka Kamboj’s birthday celebration in Mumbai, and turned the party into a full-blown style moment, serving coordinated black looks with a glamorous twist.

Radhika Merchant’s billionaire black moment

Radhika embraced timeless elegance with a black midi dress that was anything but basic. The silhouette featured structured shoulder straps and a flattering square neckline, leading into a well-fitted bodice that accentuated her frame. The highlight, however, was the layered tulle skirt that added a soft, almost dreamy movement to the otherwise sharp look.

But it was her accessories that truly stole the spotlight. She layered on jaw-dropping diamond jewellery, including a standout necklace and delicate drop earrings accented with turquoise stones. A bold ring with a pear-shaped diamond instantly caught the eye, while a sleek black watch and pointed pumps kept the look polished.

Her beauty choices stayed in sync with the vibe, featuring a glowy skin, softly flushed cheeks, winged liner, and glossy mauve lips. She styled her hair in a neat centre-parted half-up look, keeping things refined yet modern.

Anant Ambani keeps it sharp and coordinated

Matching her monochrome mood, Anant opted for a sleek all-black outfit that leaned into understated luxury. He wore a black silk shirt featuring subtle detailing like a contrasting red collar and cuffs, paired with tailored trousers. Adding a pop of personality, he chose red shoes that broke the monotony just enough.

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A luxe wristwatch completed his look, making sure his ensemble stayed crisp, and perfectly in sync with Radhika’s high-glam aesthetic.