Honey Singh Makes Million-Dollar Entry In ₹9 Crore Rolls-Royce At Mumbai Concert, Watch Viral Video

When it comes to making an entrance, Yo Yo Honey Singh clearly knows how to arrive in style. Performing at the MRRDA Grounds on March 28, the rapper turned his Mumbai concert into a full-blown spectacle right from the start, pulling up in a jaw-dropping luxury car and setting the tone for a night that was equal parts music, madness, and major star power.

Honey Singh’ million-dollar entry

In a moment that instantly set social media on fire, Honey Singh reportedly entered the stage in what appears to be a royal Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. The luxury car is known for its ultra-smooth “magic carpet” ride and powerful V12 engine.

With sleek design, advanced suspension tech and a plush, high-tech cabin, the Rolls-Royce added a cinematic edge to his already high-voltage concert entry. The crowd erupted as the rapper stepped out, blending luxury with larger-than-life stage presence.

While the official details of the car on the stage is not confirmed, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is marketed at the value of around ₹9 crore.

A night of hits and styles

Once on stage, Honey Singh kept the energy soaring, performing chartbusters like Blue Eyes, Desi Kalakaar and more. Beyond music, he served major fashion goals too.

From a sharp white blazer set to a striking silver corset moment, edgy denim looks and classic suits, his wardrobe was all about statement dressing. Styled with luxe watches, quirky sunglasses and his signature ash-grey hair, every look hit the right note of bold and high-fashion.

The Mumbai show marked a major stop in his ongoing “My Story – India Chapter” tour, which will now travel to cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata before wrapping up in Bengaluru.