American DJ KSHMR Kicks Off Mumbai’s Biggest Holi Party With Dhurandhar, Rang Barse & More Desi Beats

American DJ KSHMR performs at Mumbai's Sunburn Holi Weekend | Image Courtesy: FPJ

Colours flew, beats dropped and Mumbai turned into one giant dance floor as American DJ KSHMR, born Niles Hollowell-Dhar, set the tone for the city’s biggest Holi celebration. Performing at Sunburn Holi Weekend at The Lalit in Andheri on March 3, 2026, the globally acclaimed producer didn’t just headline the festival; he officially launched his much-awaited India tour in electrifying style.

KSHMR performing in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: FPJ

KSHMR brings Indo-Western beats to Aamchi Mumbai

The moment KSHMR stepped onto the stage, the energy shifted. “Happy Holi, Mumbai!” he roared, sending the crowd into a frenzy as colours burst into the air and petals rained down. Known for blending cinematic EDM with Indian musical influences, KSHMR delivered a set that felt tailor-made for the festival of colours.

He took over the celebration with the ultimate Holi anthem, Rang Barse, instantly igniting nostalgia before seamlessly transitioning into contemporary chartbusters. The recent sensation, the Dhurandhar title track, had the crowd jumping in unison, while classics like Kajra Re brought a Bollywood punch to the night. Fans were thrilled when he played Legacy, his collaboration with Indian rapper Raftaar, proving once again why his Indo-global fusion works so effortlessly.

Watch it below:

The setlist didn’t stop at Hindi hits. KSHMR amped up the night with Hanumankind’s viral track, a Marathi mashup that got local fans roaring, and even blended in Western EDM bangers and K-pop beats, turning the Holi bash into a cross-cultural rave. His explosive drops, layered production and high-impact visuals transformed the venue into a full-blown music spectacle, with vibrant gulaal painting the skies.

Sunburn Holi bash in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: FPJ

His other India concerts

The Mumbai show also marked the beginning of KSHMR’s multi-city India tour. After setting the bar high in the financial capital, he is now headed to Chennai (Wednesday, March 4), Bengaluru (Friday, March 6), Bhubaneswar (Saturday, March 7) and will conclude the tour with a stop at Hyderabad (Sunday, March 8).

Globally recognised for fusing cultural melodies with massive festival-ready drops, KSHMR has built a reputation for crafting immersive live sets that feel like a sonic journey. If Mumbai’s Holi night was any indication, the rest of India is in for a high-voltage musical ride.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in