 American DJ KSHMR Kicks Off Mumbai’s Biggest Holi Party With Dhurandhar, Rang Barse & More Desi Beats
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAmerican DJ KSHMR Kicks Off Mumbai’s Biggest Holi Party With Dhurandhar, Rang Barse & More Desi Beats

American DJ KSHMR Kicks Off Mumbai’s Biggest Holi Party With Dhurandhar, Rang Barse & More Desi Beats

KSHMR kicked off Mumbai’s Sunburn Holi celebration and his India tour on March 3, 2026, at The Lalit. The DJ thrilled fans with Rang Barse, Dhurandhar, Kajra Re and Legacy, blending Bollywood, EDM and K-pop beats. He will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
American DJ KSHMR performs at Mumbai's Sunburn Holi Weekend | Image Courtesy: FPJ

Colours flew, beats dropped and Mumbai turned into one giant dance floor as American DJ KSHMR, born Niles Hollowell-Dhar, set the tone for the city’s biggest Holi celebration. Performing at Sunburn Holi Weekend at The Lalit in Andheri on March 3, 2026, the globally acclaimed producer didn’t just headline the festival; he officially launched his much-awaited India tour in electrifying style.

KSHMR performing in Mumbai

KSHMR performing in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: FPJ

KSHMR brings Indo-Western beats to Aamchi Mumbai

The moment KSHMR stepped onto the stage, the energy shifted. “Happy Holi, Mumbai!” he roared, sending the crowd into a frenzy as colours burst into the air and petals rained down. Known for blending cinematic EDM with Indian musical influences, KSHMR delivered a set that felt tailor-made for the festival of colours.

Read Also
Holi Hai! Bollywood-Themed Parties, Live Djs & More To Attend In Mumbai, All Under ₹500 Only!
article-image

He took over the celebration with the ultimate Holi anthem, Rang Barse, instantly igniting nostalgia before seamlessly transitioning into contemporary chartbusters. The recent sensation, the Dhurandhar title track, had the crowd jumping in unison, while classics like Kajra Re brought a Bollywood punch to the night. Fans were thrilled when he played Legacy, his collaboration with Indian rapper Raftaar, proving once again why his Indo-global fusion works so effortlessly.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Grants Final Extension Until March 4 For Educational Scholarship Document Submission
Maharashtra News: Over 38 Per Cent Screened For Hypertension In State Health Drive; Over 10 Lakh Started On Immediate Treatment
Maharashtra News: Over 38 Per Cent Screened For Hypertension In State Health Drive; Over 10 Lakh Started On Immediate Treatment
New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Backs Familiarity With Indian Conditions Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal
New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Backs Familiarity With Indian Conditions Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal
Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹18.63 Crore In 55 Cases Under ‘Nasha Mukt’ Drive On Holi
Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹18.63 Crore In 55 Cases Under ‘Nasha Mukt’ Drive On Holi

Watch it below: 

The setlist didn’t stop at Hindi hits. KSHMR amped up the night with Hanumankind’s viral track, a Marathi mashup that got local fans roaring, and even blended in Western EDM bangers and K-pop beats, turning the Holi bash into a cross-cultural rave. His explosive drops, layered production and high-impact visuals transformed the venue into a full-blown music spectacle, with vibrant gulaal painting the skies. 

Read Also
BTS X Armaan Malik Soon? Indian Singer Wish To Work With K-Pop Band; Hints At New Music | FPJ...
article-image
Sunburn Holi bash in Mumbai

Sunburn Holi bash in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: FPJ

His other India concerts 

The Mumbai show also marked the beginning of KSHMR’s multi-city India tour. After setting the bar high in the financial capital, he is now headed to Chennai (Wednesday, March 4), Bengaluru (Friday, March 6), Bhubaneswar (Saturday, March 7) and will conclude the tour with a stop at Hyderabad (Sunday, March 8).

Read Also
Karan Aujla Dons ₹4.2 Cr Watch During His Delhi P-POP India Concert, 'Inke Upar Koi Nahi', Say...
article-image

Globally recognised for fusing cultural melodies with massive festival-ready drops, KSHMR has built a reputation for crafting immersive live sets that feel like a sonic journey. If Mumbai’s Holi night was any indication, the rest of India is in for a high-voltage musical ride.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on