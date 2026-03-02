Holi Hai! Bollywood-Themed Parties, Live Djs & More To Attend In Mumbai, All Under ₹500 Only!

Holi in Mumbai doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocket. If you thought the best colour-splashed parties came with big price tags, think again. This year, the city is bursting with high-energy Holi bashes, complete with DJs, rain dance zones and organic gulaal, all under ₹500. So grab your white tees and rally your gang, because here are the most happening budget-friendly Holi parties in and around Mumbai.

Holi Splash 2026

Season 7 of Holi Splash promises a full-blown festival vibe with a Bollywood headliner (to be announced), eight celebrity DJs, Punjabi and Puneri dhol beats, and a lively rain dance setup. There’s organic colour play, food stalls serving festive treats, refreshing thandai, and even a dedicated kid-friendly zone.

When: March 3 | 8 am onwards

Where: Inbornbit Mall, Andheri

Price: ₹499 onwards

Holi E Beats

If your Holi mood is music-first, Holi E Beats in Borivali is designed for you. With powerful DJ sets and a massive open-air day celebration, expect full-throttle rain dance energy, colourful crowd scenes and food stalls to refuel between dance breaks.

When: March 3 | 8:30 am onwards

Where: Korakendra Ground No. 4, Borivali

Price: ₹399 onwards

GULAAL – The Ultimate Holi Experience

Thane transforms into a large-scale Holi carnival with organic gulaal, celebrity DJs, Bollywood and EDM music, festive drinks and live performances. Known as one of Thane's most talked-about Holi festivals, GULAAL combines rain dance fun with a massive open-air celebration vibe.

When: March 3 | 8 am onwards

Where: Highland Ground, Thane

Price: ₹400 onwards

That Holi Party

This might be Navi Mumbai's electrifying Holi bash under budget! That Holi Party is an open-air bash featuring high-energy sets by Aerreo, Flipsyd, Madoc, Ashley Alvares, D-Rain and Joel, with supporting acts keeping the tempo high. Expect commercial hits, party drops and a vibrant crowd soaking in colour and beats from morning till afternoon.

When: March 3 | 9 am onwards

Where: The Jade Terrace, Le Méridien Navi Mumbai

Price: ₹399 onwards

The Acres Club Holi Bash

Chembur is turning up the fun with rain dance madness, a rainbow slider, foam machine action and organic colours at The Acres Club. Add to that a live DJ spinning party hits, dhol beats amping up the traditional feel, and plenty of finger-licking food options. It’s vibrant, playful and perfect for groups looking to celebrate without overspending.

When: March 3 | 9:30 am onwards

Where: The Acres Club, Chembur

Price: ₹399 onwards

Whether you’re in Andheri, Chembur, Borivali, Thane or Navi Mumbai, Holi 2026 proves you don’t need a massive budget to have a massive celebration.