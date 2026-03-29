 Anushka Sharma's No-Makeup, Floral Look For Virat Kohli's Match During RCB VS SRH In IPL 2026 Wins Hearts
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Anushka Sharma's No-Makeup, Floral Look For Virat Kohli's Match During RCB VS SRH In IPL 2026 Wins Hearts

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma cheered for husband Virat Kohli during the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match in a breezy floral top and tulsi mala, serving effortless style. As Kohli powered to victory, their flying kiss exchange post-match stole hearts and quickly went viral across social media.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
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It wasn’t just cricket fever taking over the stadium last night, there was a whole lot of love and effortless style in the air too. As fans packed into the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday for the high-energy clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, all eyes also turned to the stands where Anushka Sharma was cheering loud and proud for husband Virat Kohli, and doing it in style.

Anushka's no-makeup easy-breezy look

Anushka kept things refreshingly fuss-free, opting for a floral top that perfectly matched the relaxed, summery vibe of the evening. The piece featured soft white and orange tones, flowy fabric, and delicate ruffle detailing. 

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But what really elevated her outfit was her choice of accessories. Staying rooted in simplicity, she wore her now-signature tulsi kanthi mala layered with a statement pendant. Minimal stud earrings and stacked bracelets completed the look without overpowering it. 

Her beauty game was equally understated with no-makeup, natural skin, tinted lips, and her hair left open in a soft middle-parted style.

Couple's viral flying kiss moment 

While Virat lit up the field with an electrifying knock, smashing a fiery half-century that led RCB to a thrilling win, it was his sweet off-field gesture that truly stole hearts.

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WATCH: Virat Kohli Blows Flying Kiss To Anushka Sharma In Stands After RCB's Win Over SRH In IPL...
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In a moment that’s now everywhere on social media, Virat was seen blowing a flying kiss towards Anushka in the stands after the match. Not missing a beat, Anushka responded with a flying kiss of her own, making the crowd, and the internet, go into a collective “aww.” 

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