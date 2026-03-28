WATCH: Virat Kohli Blows Flying Kiss To Anushka Sharma In Stands After RCB's Win Over SRH In IPL 2026 Opener

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | X

Bengaluru, March 28: Former Indian captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday powered his team to a convincing victory in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at home. In their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Virat Kohli scored a blistering half-century and ensured that his team chased a massive target of over 200 runs.

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Heart-warming Moment Viral

However, a heart-warming moment which took place after the match went viral on social media as Virat Kohli blew flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma. Virat blew flying kiss to his wife who was cheering him and his team from the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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Anushka Replies

Anushka Sharma also replied with flying kiss to Virat which caught on camera and the lovely moment went viral on social media.

Smooth Chase

Chasing a massive target of 203 runs, Virat Kohli anchored the innings with his 69 runs off just 38 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes. He remained till the last and helped the team to achieve the target in only 15.4 overs. Virat Kohli hit the winning runs as he scored the remaining 17 runs in only four balls of his former teammate Harshal Patel's 16th over.

Viral Kiss

As soon as he scored the final runs for his team, Virat looked towards Anushka in the stands and blew the flying kiss in front of the fans present in the packed stadium. The moment is being widely shared on social media and the fans are praising Virat Kohli for his exceptional knock and also for his expression of love towards his wife.