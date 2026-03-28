RCB Vs SRH: Anushka Sharma Laughs In Stands As Virat kohli Drops Aniket Verma's Catch In IPL 2026 Opener

Anushka Sharma Laughs In Stands As Virat kohli Drops Aniket Verma's Catch In IPL 2026 Opener | X

Bengaluru, March 28: In a rare sight, former India captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli dropped a catch during the RCB Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. However, the reaction of his wife Anushka Sharma after the crucial catch-drop has gone viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma was present in the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for Virat Kohli and RCB. However, she was seen laughing in the stands after Virat Kohli dropped the catch.

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Rare Sight

The cameras captured Anushka's reaction immediately after Virat Kohli dropped Aniket Verma's catch as the ball slipped out of his hands, giving the batter a lifeline. Virat Kohli dropping a catch is a rare sight in cricket. The catch was crucial as Aniket went on to score 43 runs off just 18 balls.

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Anushka Laughs

However, the reaction from Anushka Sharma after the catch-drop has gone viral on social media. The cameras captured her laughing after Virat spilled the catch at a crucial time.

Internet REACTS

The internet users are sharing her reaction on social media widely. A social media user said, "Virat Kohli dropped Aniket Verma catch Nahh men where Philip Salt taking impossible catches Kohli is stappading." Phil Salt pulled off stunning catches during the match, including the controversial catch after which Klaasen was wrongly given out by the third umpire.