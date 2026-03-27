Virat Kohli Gets New 'Lotus' Tattoo Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener Against Sunrisers Hyderabad; Know Meaning Behind It

Cricketing legend Virat Kohli is all set to kickstart his IPL campaign tomorrow on March 28, as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star has recently got inked up, this time with a full sleeve 'lotus' tattoo. Aliens Tattoo India posted a video from behind the scenes when the tattoo was being made and also shared the elaborate details of his new ink.

While Kohli already had a handful of tattoos on his hands, he requested to cover them up with a new tattoo. Aliens Tattoo shared, "His left arm was not a blank canvas. Some parts needed to be covered. Some needed to be refined and restored. And much more needed to be added, with purpose."

The Lotus Element In Virat's New Tattoo:

The new tattoo's highlight is the lotus element in it, which carries the powerful reflection of Kohli himself. Aliens Tattoo shared, "Lotus rises from muddy waters, untouched by the filth it grows from, blooming with purity regardless of the environment it comes from. In many ways, it mirrors his own journey. The rest of the meaning of this piece is deeply personal to Virat, and the story behind each element belongs to him."

Virat Kohli's New Tattoo Pictures | Aliens Tattoo

The entire tattoo was done by three different artists as per their expertise. The tattoo artist shared that "this sleeve is still unfolding." The official statement read, "It will take time before it reaches its final form. Because something like this is not rushed into completion. And when it is complete, it won’t just be seen as a sleeve. It will stand as a reflection of a life shaped through discipline, belief, and constant evolution."

Virat Kohli will now be seen in Red & Golden colours for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as IPL 2026 kicks off tomorrow with RCB's opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team will look forward to defending their maiden title in this edition of the tournament.