Radhika Merchant's Ivory Chanel Look Is A Love Letter To Paris And Bombay

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | February 21, 2026
Radhika Merchant stepped out in a bespoke Chanel creation inspired by the maison's iconic Paris-Bombay Pre-Fall 2011 collection that honoured the French luxury and Indian opulence
At the heart of the look was a satin-finish ivory top, featuring strong shoulders, a modest neckline and a neatly buttoned bodice, paired with a knee-length skirt
Layered over the co-ord set was a long, textured tweed coat, adorning a delicate chain accents and subtle embellishments
Radhika grounded the ensemble with custom Chanel nude shoes, a statement gold bracelet and delicate rings
Adding an Indian touch, the Ambani bahu carried a hand-embroidered silk bag by Anamika Khanna, a thoughtful blend of Parisian polish and Bombay craftsmanship
Her makeup was equally elegant with a dewy, glowing base, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while her glossy hair was styled in loose curls with a middle part
