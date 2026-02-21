 Ambani Family Welcomes Hillary Clinton At Their Mumbai House: Nita Wows In Blue Floral Saree, Isha Rocks Modern Look
Ambani Family Welcomes Hillary Clinton At Their Mumbai House: Nita Wows In Blue Floral Saree, Isha Rocks Modern Look

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted former US Secretary Hillary Clinton at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, for an evening celebrating friendship and culture. Nita stunned in a navy blue floral-embroidered chiffon saree, while Isha embraced modern fashion in a structured off-white top and dramatic patterned skirt. Their elegant yet contrasting styles defined the sophisticated gathering.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
article-image

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, with wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani, hosted former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, for a special evening that blended diplomacy with elegance. The intimate gathering reflected warmth, thoughtful conversations, and an appreciation for art and cultural exchange, with the Ambani leading ladies' exquisite looks stealing the show.

Take a look:

Nita Ambani’s timeless saree statement

For the special evening, Nita leaned into classic Indian elegance with a navy blue chiffon saree that was minimal yet stunning. The lightweight drape was adorned with vibrant floral embroidery in delicate pink, orange, and teal blooms intertwined with leafy vine motifs.

She paired the saree with a solid navy blouse, keeping the focus firmly on the exquisite embroidery. Her accessories elevated the look further, with a long diamond chain necklace, statement earrings, and a delicate bracelet adding just the right amount of sparkle.

article-image

Her makeup was equally refined, with kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, softly blushed cheeks, radiant highlighter, and a nude lip. With her hair styled in loose curls and parted to the side, Nita oozed effortless sophistication.

Isha Ambani’s contemporary chic

Standing stylishly beside her mother, Isha took a contemporary chic turn with artistic flair. She wore an off-white button-down shirt featuring a high ruffled collar and subtle floral embroidery across the chest. The look was cinched at the waist with a blush-pink sash that seamlessly flowed into a floor-length skirt. The skirt made a bold statement with its geometric sunburst-inspired pattern in muted hues of red, blue, grey, and black.

article-image

Isha followed the 'less is more' mantra for her accessories and donned just a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. Her beauty look followed the theme, with soft nude tones, winged eyeliner, luminous skin, and nude lipstick. Loose curls styled with a side part completed her avant-garde yet refined appearance.

