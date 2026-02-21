 Nick Jonas Honours Desi Wife Priyanka Chopra's Indian Roots By Wearing Mangalsutra Bracelet: 'Jiju Is A Green Forest,' Praise Netizens
Singer-actor Nick Jonas won hearts while promoting Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff by wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet in a video where he made a cocktail inspired by her character. Fans praised the cultural nod, calling him "Nick jiju is the best" and "Nick Jiju is a green forest."

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

Singer Nick Jonas truly doesn't miss a chance to honour his Indian wife and actress Priyanka Chopra's desi roots, and his latest gesture has fans melting. While promoting Priyanka's upcoming film The Bluff, the singer-actor added a heartfelt cultural touch that instantly caught everyone's attention.

Nick dons mangalsutra bracelet

In a video shared on his Instagram on February 19, Nick was seen crafting a Bloody Mary cocktail inspired by Priyanka's character, Bloody M. While he was stirring up a special drink for his lady love, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted he was wearing a mangalsutra as a bracelet. The subtle yet powerful nod to Indian tradition became the highlight of the clip, which has now gone viral across social media.

Watch the video below:

Nick styled the bracelet with a chic, understated red carpet look. He donned an olive-brown tweed blazer with a caramel-toned shirt and matching trousers. The singer accessorised with chunky gold and brown rings and sleek black leather boots.

article-image

Desi fans react

The viral mangalsutra moment had Indian fans swooning over it, flooding the comment section with love and praise. One fan wrote, "Oh he is wearing mangalsutra bracelet yaar." Another comment read, "Nick jiju is the best." A third gushed, "If you notice that mangalsutra, Nick Jiju is a green forest."

article-image

Others added, "The way he is wearing her mangalsutra as a bracelet" and "When jiju wears the mangalsutra bracelet." "Yaar this man dil jeeth liya," wrote another, while someone simply commented, "Best husband."

