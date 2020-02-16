Some misses, many hits - Day 4 at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 proved to be a mixed bag

The day kicked off with three designers showcasing collections that were quite different from one another. Designer Manish Chhabra presented his collection under the label, 'Delhi Vintage Co.' The collection saw hues like white, bronze, copper, and gold. The outfits were rather flowy and wearable and the intricate embroidery work and traditional motifs were certainly worth mentioning. The material used was khadi. The collection used traditional elements and gave it a beautiful contemporary twist.
Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia showcased her collection, 'Coraline', inspired by underwater, under the label, 'Nirmooha.' She nailed the use of tones, perfectly complementing the refreshing summer theme. The colours included white, baby pink, shades of blue and salmon pink amongst others. From outfits perfect for the beach to multi-layered dresses, and from semi-formal business suits to swimsuits, this collection had it all. Actress Esha Gupta was the showstopper and in her words, she looked nothing short of a beautiful mermaid.
Soha Ali Khan walked the ramp for Shahin Mannan. Soha flaunted a black corset blouse with a flowy, comfortable skirt, black boots, and attached her own book to a strap, thus wearing it as a purse. This collection was rather quirky and it was inspired by travel, which could be seen in the plane and cycle motifs embroidered on the outfits. The colours used majorly included shades of red, black and grey and there were quite a few denim outfits.
Next up was the collection by Rara Avis, called the 'The Outer Shell' based on underwater life and the idea of being yourself, unfiltered, and getting out of the shell that people have created around their lives. The fabrics revolved mainly around organza, silk, and leather. The underwater theme was very subtly and unconventionally incorporated using different elements, which was a rather interesting take. In addition to this, the shrugs, bags, and chunky jewellery upped the collection's ante.
The collection, 'Jaisalmer' by Anjali Patel Mehta, under the label, 'Verandah' didn't quite hit the bull's eye. Although the theme was extremely exciting and revolved around the the only living fort of India and the designer's experience of visiting it as a six-year-old, the fabrics, colours and the motifs didn't do enough justice to the theme.
Designer Sonam and Paras Modi showcased an interesting collection under the label 'SVA', inspired by Turkish and Persian carpets and the textures and prints used to make them. The collection had a Bohemian vibe to it, predominantly using shades of blue, a colour that has been used a lot by SVA, over the past few years. Bollywood newbie, Alaya Furniturewala, walked the ramp for the designers and looked stunning in her lehenga.
SOTY 2 actress, Tara Sutaria, was the showstopper for designer Punit Balana's collection and she looked like a million bucks in a pink lehenga. He divided the collection into two parts- one using indigo and sky blue as the major colours, whereas, the other one used more of pinks and pastels.
Designer Kaveri presented an eclectic and colourful collection. Her inspiration for the collection came from the sky and the ocean, the reason being the hues she used reflected the two perfectly. The outfits were breezy, wearable and fun. The accessories added colour and a more fun vibe to the overall collection. South Indian actresses, Nithya Menon, was the showstopper and she looked stunning in a lime green and white linen outfit replete with embroidery.
Designer Mohammed Mazhar came up with an interesting concept of taking a cue from horse fashion, however the collection as a whole lacked the 'wow' factor. The collection used only black and white colours, which was a challenge in itself, however, the designs were not superlative, although relevance to the theme in terms of motifs could be seen.
Designer Shriya Som collaborated with BR Designs and Reliance Jewels and the end result was breathtaking. The light weight outfits had western silhouettes and the material used most was crochet. The designer was extremely happy with the jewellery collaboration and made sure the clothes complemented the pieces of jewellery well, by keeping the necklines open and free of heavy embroidery.
In an attempt to inspire more women and to bring to the forefront how women should feel beautiful from within, the talented designer Payal Singhal collaborated with Corcal Bone and Beauty, a nutrition supplement that caters to the growing needs of women, helping them maintain inner beauty and health. The designer's collection saw beautiful pastel tones, especially pinks. The motifs on most outfits resembles a summer garden, with birds, clouds and florals. Former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, was the showstopper for the designer and looked lovely in a blush pink embroidered lehenga.
Jade by Monica and Karishma presented a collection that was dedication to the summer season and all the celebrations that take place during it. The fabrics used were organza, macrame, and handmade laces and the hues included lilac, lavender, beige, grey, lilac, pink, powder blue, and white.
The day ended with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor walking the ramp for designer Pankaj and Nidhi's collection, Artfluence. Her outfit was stylish and sleek- it was an off-shoulder fringed top paired with black pants.
