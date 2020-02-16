Some misses, many hits - Day 4 at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 proved to be a mixed bag

Designer Mohammed Mazhar came up with an interesting concept of taking a cue from horse fashion, however the collection as a whole lacked the 'wow' factor. The collection used only black and white colours, which was a challenge in itself, however, the designs were not superlative, although relevance to the theme in terms of motifs could be seen.

Designer Shriya Som collaborated with BR Designs and Reliance Jewels and the end result was breathtaking. The light weight outfits had western silhouettes and the material used most was crochet. The designer was extremely happy with the jewellery collaboration and made sure the clothes complemented the pieces of jewellery well, by keeping the necklines open and free of heavy embroidery.

In an attempt to inspire more women and to bring to the forefront how women should feel beautiful from within, the talented designer Payal Singhal collaborated with Corcal Bone and Beauty, a nutrition supplement that caters to the growing needs of women, helping them maintain inner beauty and health. The designer's collection saw beautiful pastel tones, especially pinks. The motifs on most outfits resembles a summer garden, with birds, clouds and florals. Former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, was the showstopper for the designer and looked lovely in a blush pink embroidered lehenga.