Smriti Irani, Shashi Tharoor and others condole demise of 'iconic' fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Prominent personalities from political and film world on Wednesday condoled the death of renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks and hailed him as an iconic figure.

The internationally-famed fashion designer died at his home in Colvale village in North Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59.

A Padma Shri award-winning designer and known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.

Union minister Smriti Irani paid tributes to Rodricks and hailed him as one of Indias most renowned designers.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of the Indias most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolence to his loved ones, May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.