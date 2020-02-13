Smriti Irani, Shashi Tharoor and others condole demise of 'iconic' fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Prominent personalities from political and film world on Wednesday condoled the death of renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks and hailed him as an iconic figure.
The internationally-famed fashion designer died at his home in Colvale village in North Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59.
A Padma Shri award-winning designer and known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.
Union minister Smriti Irani paid tributes to Rodricks and hailed him as one of Indias most renowned designers.
Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of the Indias most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolence to his loved ones, May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted.
Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor also took to his Twitter ansd wrote, "Shocked by the news of @Wendellrodricks' passing: … An original, a man of courage & conviction, a fashion icon & a social activist -- perhaps Heaven needed all those qualities in one man. RIP."
Another Union minister Shripad Naik, the Member of Parliament from North Goa, described him as an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry.
Extremely saddened to hear the sad demise of one of Goas and countrys iconic designer Padmashri Wendell Rodrick!, an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry.
"May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Naik tweeted.
The Fashion Design Council of India also put out a condolence message.
"FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country's iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you," FDCI tweeted.
Model and actress Waluscha De Sousa tweeted, "I owe everything I am today to u.U discovered me at the age of 16 in my uniform & u never let go of my hand after that.U will forever be remembered my friend & mentor.We have beautiful memories together & they will live on.I pray that ur soul rests in peace."
Film director Onir tweeted, Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @wendellrodricks sudden demise.
"Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project... the museum of costumes in Goa. Loving and warm...will always cherish the week I spent with him this Nov in Goa.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)