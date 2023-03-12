Sleep Awareness Week: Did you know that sleep deprivation can kill you?

Sleep is very important for our health! The way you feel while you are awake depends in part on what happens while you are sleeping. Your sleep schedule is directly related to your overall mental and physical health.

Sleep Awareness Week is celebrated every year from March 12 to 18. The week draws attention to the burden of sleep problems, and promotes the prevention and management of sleep disorders. This annual event, created by the National Sleep Foundation in 1998.

Sleep deprivation has a serious negative effect on your chances for cardiovascular health, putting you at risk for a number of life-threatening conditions.

5 Interesting facts about sleep that will blow your mind

On average, humans spend one third of their lives sleeping.

Dysania is the state of finding it hard to get out of bed in the morning.

Sleep deprivation will kill you more quickly than food deprivation.

Within 5 minutes of waking up, 50% of your dream is forgotten.

Parasomnia is a term that refers to unnatural movements during your sleep.