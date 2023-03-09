World Kidney Day 2023: Do you know 1 in 10 people worldwide suffers from some degree of kidney disease?

World Kidney Day is a global healthcare event celebrated on the 2nd Thursday in March every year since 2006. This year 2023, World Kidney Day is observed on March 9.

The day aims to bring together patients suffering from kidney diseases and promote awareness of 'amazing kidneys' by educating people about their role in maintaining health.

Kidneys are the two bean-shaped organs located in the belly, essential for the removal of waste and extra fluid from the body, and the preservation of the body's electrolyte balance.

Kidney disease is a major health issue worldwide. It causes millions of deaths each year. World Kidney Day is a platform to draw attention to the global burden of kidney disease.

The International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations - World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA) started the day from 2006 to encourage early detection and treatment of kidney disease to prevent complications such as kidney failure, which can be life-threatening.

The theme for World Kidney Day 2023 is “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the Vulnerable.”

The day is marked by various activities, such as health screenings, educational programs, and fundraising events. It is an opportunity for healthcare professionals, patient groups, and individuals to come together and take action to improve kidney health and prevent kidney disease.

Do you know ?

1 in 10 people worldwide suffers from some degree of chronic kidney disease, as it can develop at any age, and various risk factors can accelerate it.

Genetically, people of South Asian geographic regions, i.e., people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, have a higher risk of contracting chronic kidney disease, especially with increased rates of diabetes and hypertension.