Sita Navami 2022: Significance, story, timing and how to celebrate Janaki Jayanti

Sita Navami or Janaki Jayanti is an auspicious festival celebrated in India to observe the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Ram. On this day married women observe a day-long fast for the long life of their husbands and worship Lord Rama and Goddess Sita to seek their blessings. This year, it will be celebrated on May 10.

On Sita Jayanti or Janki Navami the married women pray to Goddess Sita or Sita Devi, who spent her life dedicated to Her husband, Lord Rama through all situations, as specified in the Epic Ramayana. Hindu women observe the Sita Navami Vrat or fast for the well-being of their husbands, the way Sita Devi did for Lord Rama.

According to the scriptures, on this holy festival, whoever worships Goddess Janaki along with Lord Rama, is equal to donating the earth and the devotee will get all the fruits of all pilgrimage automatically and also gets rid of all kinds of diseases and sorrows.

There are many legends associated with the story of Maa Sita's birth. Sitamarhi district in the Indian state of Bihar is a pilgrimage place and is considered the birthplace of Sita Devi by locals. Besides this, in Nepal, Province No. 2, is also presumed to be the birthplace of Sita Devi.

The other legend is derived from the Tamil version of Valmiki's Ramayan which says that Sita Devi was found in the lap of Earth, hidden in the ploughed furrow of a field. The location indicated is Sitamarhi of Mithila region which is presently in the state of Bihar, India. Because of this story, Goddess Sita is also referred to as the daughter of Goddess Earth or Bhumi Devi and is said to have been found and adopted by the King of Mithila, King Janaka and Sunaina, His wife.

Another version of King Janaka story, from the revised texts of Ramayana Manjari describes that once King Janaka saw Menaka in the sky and the King expressed a wish to have a child. When he discovered the child, Menaka appeared in the sky once again and gave Him the message that She had given birth to the child and that King Janaka should adopt Her as the child.

It is also believed that Sita Devi was King Janaka's own daughter and not adopted as indicated in the original Valmiki Ramayana.

There are two reincarnation legends of Sita Devi's birth: Some versions of the Ramayana suggest that at the time when Vedavati was doing penance with the intension of becoming Lord Vishnu's consort, Ravana had tried to molest her which tarnished her purity and her chaste form. Vedavati cursed Ravana that she would reincarnate in another time and would be the cause of Ravana's death and then she immolated herself in a pyre. It is said that Vedavati was reincarnated as Sita Devi. The other story of Manivati is quite on the similar lines where Ravana was responsible for upsetting the austere life which Manivati adhered to. She vowed to pay back Ravana for this and took birth later as Ravana's daughter. However, His astrologers predicted that this daughter would be the cause of His destruction. Ravana wanted to get rid of the reincarnated Manivati and so buried Her in the Earth at Mithila, where She was detected by farmers and King Janaka then adopted her.

Pooja Time of Sita Navami : From morning 10.49 am to 1.08 pm

The devotees worship Maa Sita to please her on the day of Sita Navami. Some devotees arrange Ramayana Path, some keep fast on this day. This day is celebrated with great fervor in Ayodhya. In Ayodhya's temple, 56 Bhog is being offered to Maa Sita. The female devotees who have dosha of delayed marriage in their horoscope and those who wants to get married with their desired partner, can recite the Gauri Mantra, which is also mentioned in Ramcharitmanas. The devotees can remove all the dosha's related to marriage. It is said that Maa Sita recited this mantra to please Goddess Gauri to bless her in getting the desired partner.



How to celebrate Sita Navami Puja?

-Take bath before sunrise on the day of Sita Navami. You may chant the mantra dedicated to Holy Rivers while bathing.

"Ganga Cha Yamuna Chaiva Godavari Saraswati, Narmada Sindhu Kaveri Jalesmin Sannidhim Kuru"

"In this water, I invoke the presence of divine waters from the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Saraswati, Narmada, Sindhu and Kaveri.”

-Fasting should start at sunrise on the day of Sita Navami. You can just be drinking water throughout the day. If this is difficult, you can have a simple meal including milk, fruits nuts and dried fruits. The next day morning you can break the fast (Parana) by having a sip of water.

You may visit a Rama Sita temple and offer prayers. If a temple is not around, you can worship the Divine couple at your home in the early morning. The deity of Lord Rama and Sita should be worshipped with sandalwood, flowers, fruits and dhoop.

Sita Navami 2022 Wishes

-With Gleam of diyas & the Echo of the chants, May Happiness and contentment fill your life.

-Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.

-Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Goddess Sita Navami.

-May Goddess Sita bless you with success, Happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami.

-Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

-With Gleam of diyas & the Echo of the chants, May Happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami

-Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Goddess Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:48 AM IST