Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda for Eetha's promotions in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Promotional appearances are often as much about fashion as they are about the film, and Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda made sure to bring their own style statements to the latest outing for Eetha. The actors were spotted in Mumbai, with Shraddha embracing traditional Indian glamour in a vibrant orange saree, while Randeep opted for a sharp, all-burgundy ensemble.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Shraddha Kapoor's orange look came with plenty of gold detailing

Shraddha leaned into traditional dressing with a bright orange saree that stood out for its rich colour and intricate embellishments. The fabric featured tiny gold floral motifs scattered across it, creating a delicate, all-over pattern. A fine gold-embellished border ran along the drape, adding a subtle touch of opulence.

She paired the saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse that was easily one of the highlights of her outfit. While the saree kept its detailing relatively delicate, the blouse featured elaborate gold embroidery, particularly along the sleeves. Intricate patterns and ornate embellishments gave the ensemble a more dramatic finish.

Keeping the drape classic, Shraddha arranged the pallu over her shoulder, allowing its gold border to stand out. She completed the traditional look with a statement gold choker featuring circular motifs and multiple dangling elements. Matching earrings, a traditional nath, an ornate arm ornament and statement rings added to the jewellery-heavy styling.

For beauty, the actor left her dark hair open in soft, voluminous waves, styled with a side parting. A small bindi, softly defined eyes, glowing skin and rosy-pink lips completed her look.

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Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Randeep Hooda opted for an all-burgundy suit

While Shraddha went the traditional route, Randeep brought a polished, contemporary edge to the promotional outing. He wore a monochromatic suit in a deep burgundy or oxblood shade, carrying the same rich colour through his blazer, shirt and trousers.

His single-breasted blazer featured structured shoulders, sharp peaked lapels, a single-button closure, a welt chest pocket and flap pockets. He teamed it with matching pleated trousers that had a relaxed fit and fell neatly over his shoes.

Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Underneath, Randeep wore a tonal burgundy button-down shirt with a modern band-style collar, a subtle concealed placket and matching dark buttons. He left the blazer unbuttoned and the top buttons of his shirt undone, giving the tailored ensemble a more laid-back feel.

Sleek black leather lace-up shoes grounded the outfit, while dark rectangular sunglasses added to its confident appeal. Neatly styled dark hair and light stubble rounded off his appearance.

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