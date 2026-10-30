From Maratha Roots To Cultural Pride: All About Nauvari Saree As Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Puts The 9-Yard Drape In Focus |

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha has grabbed attention with its trailer, bringing the spotlight to Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. Among the striking elements featured in the film is the iconic Nauvari saree, a nine-yard drape deeply rooted in Maharashtrian tradition. With a powerful exchange in the trailer defending the traditional attire, here's everything you need to know about the Nauvari saree, its history and cultural significance.

All about the Nauvari saree

What does Nauvari mean?

Nauvari comes from two Marathi words: Nau, meaning nine, and Vari, meaning yards. The term refers to a saree made from a single piece of fabric measuring nine yards. The Nauvari saree is also known as Lugade or Kashta.

History of the Nauvari saree

The Nauvari saree has its roots in the erstwhile Maratha Kingdom, particularly in the western Deccan region, which covers present-day Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka. Dating back to the 17th to 19th centuries, this dhoti-style drape was traditionally worn by women for greater freedom of movement. It allowed them to move swiftly during wartime, ride horses and carry out agricultural work.

The draping style also varied across communities, with Koli fisherwomen often wearing the saree higher above the knees, while wealthier Brahmin and Maratha women preferred more elaborate drapes.

Iconic women who made the Nauvari saree a symbol of courage and pride

Historical figures such as Rajmata Jijabai, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi and Ahilyabai Holkar are popularly associated with the traditional nine-yard drape, while social reformers Savitribai Phule and Anandibai Joshi are also remembered for wearing Maharashtrian attire. In the world of folk entertainment, legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar carried the traditional drape with equal pride. Now, Shraddha Kapoor brings Vithabai's legacy to the screen in Eetha, whose trailer highlights the Nauvari as more than just clothing.

Shraddha says in the trailer, "Ye sirf kapda nahi, abhiman hai. Jise pehnne mile wo bhagyawan hai. Are Marathi saas ka samman hai ye aur Marathi maas ki pehchan hai."

Who wears the Nauvari saree and on which occasions?

The Nauvari saree is worn by Maharashtrian women across age groups and communities, from brides and Lavani performers to women participating in festivals and cultural celebrations. Some of the occasions and groups associated with the traditional nine-yard drape include:

Weddings: Maharashtrian brides often choose Nauvari sarees for traditional wedding ceremonies. Female relatives and wedding guests also wear them to celebrate their cultural heritage.

Gudi Padwa: Women wear the nine-yard drape to celebrate the Maharashtrian New Year, often pairing it with traditional jewellery and a Nath.

Ganesh Chaturthi: It is a popular choice for women participating in Ganesh festivities, aartis and processions.

Lavani and Tamasha performances: The Nauvari is an integral part of the traditional Lavani costume. Its dhoti-style drape allows dancers greater freedom of movement, making it suitable for energetic performances.

Religious ceremonies and festivals: Women wear it for poojas, family functions and other traditional celebrations.

Koli community: Women from the Koli fishing community traditionally wear a shorter Nauvari drape, which is practical for their fishing-related activities.

Cultural events: Women participating in Maharashtrian folk dances, historical reenactments and community programmes often choose the Nauvari to represent their regional identity.

Everyday wear: While its use has declined in urban areas, some older women and those living in rural parts of Maharashtra continue to wear the traditional drape as part of their everyday attire.

The Nauvari look: From Nath to green bangles, the accessories that complete it

The traditional Nauvari look is often completed with quintessential Maharashtrian jewellery and accessories that add to its cultural charm. Women generally pair the nine-yard saree with a Nath (traditional nose ring), green glass bangles, Thushi (a close-fitting gold necklace), Kolhapuri Saaj (a traditional gold necklace) and earrings. The look is often complemented by a crescent-shaped bindi, a traditional bun or Ambada adorned with a Gajra, and traditional footwear such as Kolhapuri chappals.