'You Will Know Shraddha Kapoor Before And After Eetha': Dinesh Vijan

DInesh Vijan Praises Shraddha Kapoor | Photos By Ashwini Sawant

The much-awaited trailer of Eetha was launched on Friday at a grand event at Dadar, Mumbai's Plaza Cinema. The event was attended by actress Shraddha Kapoor, director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan, actor Randeep Hooda, and music composer duo Ajay-Atul. The Free Press Journal was present at the trailer launch event, and well, Dinesh, Randeep, and Ajay couldn't stop praising Shraddha's performance.

Dinesh Vijan praises Shraddha Kapoor

At the start of the event, Dinesh came on stage and told Shraddha, "Everybody here loves her, but I think you, as an actor, will be known before and after Eetha. Thank you so much for doing Eetha."

Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Further talking about the casting, Dinesh stated, "Only Shraddha can play this role, and when she came by, she told me the story of her Aaji (grandmother). She (Shraddha) was also in her phase of life where she wanted to give everything to the role."

"I cannot tell you how proud I am. You have seen the dialogue in the end; that's just the tip of the iceberg. She has given an electrifying performance. You will know Shraddha Kapoor before Eetha and after Eetha," he added.

Randeep Hooda praises Shraddha Kapoor

While talking about Shraddha at the event, her co-star Randeep said, "She has put in so much in this movie, and I could really see what Dino means 'before and after Eetha', and I was very glad to be a part of the movie with Shraddha."

Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Ajay Gogavale praises Shraddha Kapoor's accent

At the end of the trailer, there's a scene where Eetha (Shraddha) is talking about Nauvari saree. While talking about her accent in the scene, Ajay of music composer duo Ajay-Atul said, "There are many ways to say Nauvari. But the accent that Marathi people have when they say Nauvari, it is very difficult. So, it was important to have her (in the film). The accent is perfect, and that sounds amazing."

Well, after hearing all the praises for Shraddha at the trailer launch, we surely now have high expectations from the actress' performance in Eetha.

Eetha release date

Eetha is slated to hit the big screens on December 4, 2026.