Shraddha Kapoor Impresses Fans With Her Fugdi Moves, Dances To Dhol Beats At Eetha Trailer Launch In Mumbai; Watch VIDEO

Shraddha Kapoor Dances To Dhol Beats In Nauvari Saree | Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Eetha, more than two years after the mega-blockbuster success of her horror-comedy Stree 2. The upcoming film is based on the extraordinary life of legendary Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Unveiled on Friday, October 30, the trailer offers a glimpse into the renowned Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar's life and her inspiring journey of overcoming several hardships to make a mark for herself.

Shraddha Kapoor Dances To Dhol Beats In Nauvari Saree

The trailer launch event was held in Dadar, Mumbai, where Shraddha made heads turn with her traditional Maharashtrian look. The actress looked stunning in a Nauvari saree, embracing her Maharashtrian roots and cultural charm.

Several videos from the event have since gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, Shraddha is seen making a grand entrance as energetic dhol beats play in the background. A group of female dancers accompanying her can also be seen grooving to the lively beats, creating a festive atmosphere.

Shraddha Kapoor's Fugdi Dance At Eetha Event Goes Viral

Shraddha, too, joined in the celebrations, showing off her dance moves and enjoying the energetic dhol beats. One of the videos also captures the actress performing Fugdi, a traditional Maharashtrian folk dance, with another female dancer.

About Eetha

The film also features Randeep Hooda as Merchant, Eetha's love interest and the character portrayed by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the film is presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations with music by Ajay-Atul. Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.