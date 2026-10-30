Eetha Trailer: Shraddha Kapoor Brings Lavani Legend Eetha Bai's Journey To Life, From Rise To Fame To Fading Glory

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to portray the life of a legendary Lavani performer in her upcoming film, Eetha . The makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday (October 30), offering audiences a glimpse into the journey of Eetha Bai, a woman who overcame several challenges to make her mark in the world of art.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the musical drama explores the life of an artist who challenged social conventions and fought against all odds to establish herself as a celebrated name. The trailer introduces viewers to the world of Lavani, highlighting its music, energy, cultural richness and the struggles of the women who helped shape the traditional art form.

Spanning nearly three minutes, the trailer traces Eetha Bai's journey from childhood to fame while also exploring the challenges she faces when the spotlight begins to fade. With striking visuals, soulful music and emotionally charged moments, the preview promises a story of ambition, resilience and the price of success.

Shraddha Kapoor On Playing Lavani Legend Eetha Bai

Talking about her experience of playing the central character, Shraddha Kapoor shared how she gradually connected with Eetha Bai's personality and journey. The actress said, “It’s a story about a woman whose art, courage and individuality make her unforgettable. The more Laxman sir told me about the character, the more I felt connected to her world. Playing this role has been an exciting experience, and I am thrilled for audiences to discover her journey on the big screen."

Laxman Utekar Talks About Eetha After Chhaava

Director Laxman Utekar is returning with Eetha after the massive success of Chhaava. However, his latest project takes audiences into a completely different setting.

Speaking about the film and its vision, Utekar said, “After the blockbuster success of Chhaava, which became a mega cinematic spectacle, I wanted to take audiences into a completely different world with Eetha. While the two films are vastly different in their settings, both are rooted in the extraordinary strength of their central characters. Eetha is the story of an artist who became a legacy. We have brought together authenticity, emotion and scale to create a cinematic experience that audiences can truly immerse themselves in.”

Dinesh Vijan Explains Why Eetha's Story Needed To Be Told

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films also spoke about what drew him towards the story. He revealed that the world of Lavani and the lives of the women associated with the art form immediately caught his attention.

Sharing his thoughts, Vijan said, “One of the most exciting things about cinema is that every once in a while, you come across a story so extraordinary that you wonder why the world doesn’t already know about it. For me, Eetha was one of those stories. When I first heard it, I was fascinated not just by the incredible world of Lavani — its music, its rhythm, its energy and its larger-than-life characters — but by the extraordinary women who brought this art form to life."

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He added, "We have celebrated their performances for generations, but how often have we stopped to understand their journeys? The courage, the sacrifices, the struggles and the strength of these women are as extraordinary as the art itself. What amazed me was that a world so rich in culture, emotion and powerful human stories had remained largely unexplored in Hindi cinema. It felt like an incredible opportunity to bring this world and the people who shaped it to the big screen."

Eetha Cast, Music And Release Date

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in important roles. The film's music has been composed by the popular musical duo Ajay-Atul, adding another exciting element to the project.

Presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar and directed by Utekar.

Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.