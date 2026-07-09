Eetha Director Laxman Utekar Approaches Hrithik Roshan For His Next: Report

Hrithik Roshan To Star In Laxman Utekar's Next? | Instagram / Facebook

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar has left a strong mark in the industry with his directorials like Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and Chhaava. His next, Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the teaser of the movie has already created a great pre-release buzz.

Now, according to a report in Variety India, Laxman has approached Hrithik Roshan for his next movie after Eetha. Reportedly, Laxman is keen to direct his next shortly after the release of Eetha. However, according to the portal, Hrithik is focused on the pre-production of Krrish 4, and he has not yet responded to the offer.

Kriti Sanon (Mimi) and Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava) gave some of the best performances of their careers in Laxman's movies. Everyone is also expecting that Shraddha's performance in Eetha will be fantastic. So, it will surely be interesting to see Hrithik in a movie helmed by Laxman.

Krrish 4 - Hrithik Roshan's Directorial Debut

In 2025, Rakesh Roshan had announced on social media that Krrish 4 will be directed by Hrithik Roshan and co-produced by Aditya Chopra. He had posted, "Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings! ♥️ (sic)."

Fans of Hrithik have been eagerly waiting for Krrish 4, as his last release, War 2, failed to make a mark at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan Upcoming Movies

Apart from Krrish 4, Hrithik currently has no film that has been officially announced. Reportedly, he will be seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 and has also signed a film with Hombale Films. However, there's no official announcement about either project.