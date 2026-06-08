'It's All Nonsense': Rakesh Roshan Slams Reports Of Hrithik Roshan's ₹500 Crore Demand For Krrish 4

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan denied reports claiming that his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, demanded a staggering Rs 500 crore budget for Krrish 4. He also dismissed rumours suggesting a disagreement with producer Aditya Chopra over the film’s finances, and insisted that there are no issues surrounding the highly anticipated project.

The clarification comes amid speculation that Hrithik, who is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, wanted a significantly larger budget for cutting-edge visual effects and large-scale action sequences, while the makers were reportedly looking to keep costs under control.

Responding to the reports, Rakesh Roshan rubbished the claims and said the film is progressing as planned.

"It's all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crore. Making a good film catering to a wide audience takes time. Even I have taken time for each of my Krrish offerings," he told Midday.

The filmmaker also addressed rumours of friction between the team members involved in the project. According to him, there is no conflict or discrepancy with anyone associated with the film.

Speaking about the delay in taking Krrish 4 on floors, Rakesh explained that Hrithik is currently busy with commitments related to the production house he launched earlier this year. "Krrish (Hrithik) is on another planet, and we are all waiting for his dates," he said, adding that there is no discrepancy with anyone.

The fourth installment of the superhero franchise has been one of the most awaited projects in Hindi cinema. Earlier reports had suggested that producer Aditya Chopra preferred to keep the budget around Rs 350 crore to ensure commercial viability, while Hrithik envisioned the film on a much larger scale with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 500 crore.

Krrish 4 is being developed in collaboration with Yash Raj Films and marks a milestone for Hrithik as he steps behind the camera for the first time as a director.

The popular franchise began with Koi... Mil Gaya, where Hrithik played Rohit Mehra, a young man whose life changes after meeting an alien named Jadoo. The story later evolved into the superhero saga centred on Krishna Mehra, better known as Krrish, becoming one of Bollywood’s most successful homegrown superhero franchises.

With production yet to begin, Krrish 4 is now unlikely to go on floors in 2026, and a revised shooting schedule is expected to be announced at a later stage.