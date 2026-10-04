Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha BTS Song Video Goes Viral, Leaves Fans Excited: 'Transformation Is Insane, Drop The Track Already'

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha BTS Song Video Goes Viral | Photos via X

Shraddha Kapoor has once again managed to grab the internet’s attention, this time with a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of her upcoming film Eetha. The actress, who will be seen in a traditional avatar in the film, can be seen shooting for a song in a saree, and her look has left netizens excited.

The BTS clip has been circulating on social media, with fans praising Shraddha’s regal appearance and expressing curiosity about the song. Several netizens asked the makers to release the track, while others said the actress looked stunning in the traditional outfit.

shraddha kapoor as eetha???? absolutely stunning 🤯🥵 https://t.co/WArO8jhWHS — Vee (@ostreekalana) October 4, 2026

Fans react

Reacting to the BTS clip, another user commented on X, "They should just release the song. The unhealthy amount of times I have watched this."

"Dance toh accha kar rhi hai, yeh toh kehena padega," read another comment.

"Just a small leak and #Eetha is trending. This woman has worked crazy hard. You won’t see Shraddha in eetha , you’ll see Eetha. The transformation is insane. I genuinely couldn’t recognise her. December can’t come soon enough," another fan wrote.

A fourth comment by a fan read, "Shraddha in that red saree, those graceful dance moves and the sheer elegance 😭❤️ We're already obsessed with this glimpse 😭 Maddock, bro just drop the first song already."

Eetha teaser gets positive response

The teaser of Eetha was first attached to Cocktail 2 before being released online. Shraddha’s performance in the teaser received considerable attention, with many viewers expressing excitement about seeing her in the role.

The actress has also sparked early discussion around the possibility of the film becoming one of the most important performances of her career. Some fans even speculated that the role could put her in contention for major awards.

The film was earlier slated to hit cinemas on August 28, 2026, but its release was postponed to December 4. The change helped avoid a box office clash with Yash-starrer Toxic, which is scheduled to release on August 26.

However, Eetha could still face strong competition in December as Anees Bazmee’s yet-to-be-titled film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan is set to arrive on December 4.

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar, whose previous film Chhaava emerged as a major box office success.

Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha folk artist. The film will explore the life and journey of the celebrated performer, making it one of Shraddha’s most awaited projects.