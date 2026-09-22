Prabhas Starrer Fauzi Postponed; Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha All Set For Solo Release

Fauzi-Eetha Box Office Clash Averted | Instagram

Prabhas starrer Fauzi was all set to hit the big screens on December 3, 2026, and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha is slated to release on December 4, 2026. Both films were supposed to clash at the box office during the same weekend. However, Fauzi has been postponed, and the clash has been averted. At an event of Nani's The Paradise, producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that Fauzi has been delayed.

He said at the event, "Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie." Watch the video below...

Well, the new release date of Prabhas starrer is not yet announced. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer untitled film was also slated to release on December 3, 2026. But, reportedly, even that movie is postponed. So, for now, Eetha is getting a solo release.

Eetha Teaser

Eetha's teaser was attached with Cocktail 2, and it grabbed everyone's attention. It had become the talk of the town, and Shraddha's performance in it received praises. The Laxman Utekar's directorial was slated to release on August 28, 2026. However, it was postponed, and the clash with Yash starrer Toxic was averted.

Now, Eetha will release on December 4, 2026, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie. Shraddha was last seen on the big screen in 2024 release Stree 2, which was a blockbuster at the box office.

Eetha Cast

Apart from Shraddha, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is a biopic on legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.