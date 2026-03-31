'She Should Win!': Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant's Hilarious Dance Break Goes Viral, Netizens Love Her Confidence

If there's one pageant that's keeping the internet thoroughly entertained right now, it's Miss Grand Thailand 2026. From unexpected veneer moments to viral rain dance performances, the competition has turned into a full-blown social media spectacle. And just when audiences thought they had seen it all, one contestant stepped in and completely stole the spotlight for all the right reasons.

Darathorn Yoothong’s viral moment

Darathorn Yoothong, representing Kalasin at Miss Grand Thailand 2026 has taken over the internet with her carefree, bold moves. During the swimsuit segment where contestants were expected to pose and groove subtly as the camera passed by, most participants kept things poised and graceful. But Yoothong had other plans.

Dressed in a striking red and silver swimsuit, she broke away from the monotony and went full energy mode. Instead of sticking to soft, rehearsed movements, she danced with complete confidence, owning the stage like it was her personal performance. Her expressions, energy, and commitment made it clear she wasn't there to blend in.

Check out the video below:

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Internet can’t get enough

The contrast between her free-spirited dance and the otherwise controlled lineup is exactly what made the clip explode online. Social media users quickly rallied behind her, celebrating her individuality and fearless attitude.

Comments flooded in, with fans writing, "She did that in heels by the way, what a legend" and "She should win automatically for being herself." Others added, "She was waiting her whole life for this moment" and "She came prepared!!!"

Some even joked, "Other girls don’t stand a chance. she’s the energiser bunny while everyone else is an Amazon battery" while another summed it up perfectly: "Win isn't her priority, to be remembered is 😂" and "She wins, in everything."

Meet the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 winner

As viral moments from the pageant continue to dominate social media, Patthama Jitsawat from Chonburi emerged victorious at the grand finale of Miss Grand Thailand 2026.

The dazzling coronation took place at the MGI Hall in Bangkok on March 28, where she was crowned by outgoing titleholder Sarunrat Puagpipat along with reigning Miss Grand International queen Emma Mary Tiglao from the Philippines.