'Katrina Kaif Did This First': Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestants' Rain Dance Goes Viral, Bollywood Fans React - WATCH

The drama at Miss Grand Thailand 2026 just keeps getting bigger, and this time, it's not a mishap but a full-blown performance that has everyone talking. Days after a viral on-stage moment grabbed attention, the pageant is back in the spotlight with a high-energy finale act that's equal parts glamorous and unexpected.

Gotchabell's rain-soaked performance steals the show

Leading the opening act was Sarunrat Puagpipat, popularly known as Gotchabell, who set the tone with a dramatic and visually striking performance. Dressed in a sparkling silver strapless mini dress, she took centre stage alongside fellow contestants clad in bold red ensembles.

But the real twist? A surprise rain sequence that drenched the contestants mid-performance. The choreography continued seamlessly despite the water pouring down, adding a cinematic edge to the already high-octane act. The mix of precision, energy and theatrics quickly turned the performance into a viral sensation online.

Watch the viral video below:

Bollywood fans react

As clips from the finale flooded social media, reactions came in thick and fast. Many viewers were blown away by the scale and execution, calling it one of the most visually striking pageant openings in recent times. Comments like "The choreography, the energy, the precision…so good" and "This is next-level pageant production" praised the contestants’ confidence and stage presence.

At the same time, a section of Indian fans couldn't help but draw parallels to Katrina Kaif's iconic rain dance moments. "Katrina Kaif did this first," one user wrote, while others chimed in with, "This feels like Dhoom Machale vibes," "Dhoom 3 Katrina Kaif all over again," and "Glad to see international platforms taking inspiration."

Some comments expressed, “Copying apart, performance nailed it” and “Inspired or not, they owned the stage.”