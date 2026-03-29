Miss Grand Thailand Contestant Slap Back At Trolls After Viral Fake Teeth Mishap, Proudly Flaunts It On Finale Stage – Watch

In a world where perfection is often expected on stage, Kamolwan Chanago just flipped the script, and how. The Miss Grand Thailand contestant, who recently went viral for an unexpected on-stage mishap, returned for the grand finale with confidence levels that completely stole the spotlight.

Kamolwan Chanago reacts to viral moment

Instead of shying away from the incident, Kamolwan, representing Pathum Thani, turned it into an iconic moment. As she stepped onto the finale stage, all eyes were on her, but what she did next truly surprised everyone.

With a bright smile, she casually held up her veneers and placed them back on right there, in front of the audience, before continuing her introduction like nothing happened.

Check it out below:

The viral moment that started it all

For those who missed it, the buzz began during the preliminary round when Kamolwan was introducing herself live on stage. Midway through her speech, her veneers unexpectedly slipped out. But instead of panicking, she handled it like a pro by briefly turning away, fixing them, and continuing her introduction with grace.

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The audience cheered her on, and the internet quickly followed, applauding her composure and confidence under pressure. What could have been an embarrassing moment turned into one of the most talked-about highlights of the pageant.