'So Embarrassing': Miss Grand Thailand 2026 Contestant's 'Fake Teeth' Falls Off On Stage, Video Goes Viral

Beauty pageants are known for their glamour and poise, but sometimes, it's the unexpected moments that steal the spotlight. A recent clip from Miss Grand Thailand 2026 has taken over social media, featuring contestant Kamolwan Chanago in a moment no one saw coming – yet one she handled with surprising confidence.

What happened on stage

During the preliminary round held on Wednesday, Kamolwan, representing Pathum Thani, was in the middle of introducing herself when her veneers unexpectedly slipped mid-speech. The moment, caught on camera, quickly became the talk of the internet.

Instead of panicking, she stayed composed and continued speaking, earning applause from the live audience. After finishing her introduction, she briefly turned away and returned to face the crowd again.

Watch the viral video below:

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What stood out was her ability to recover seamlessly. She completed her walk, struck a confident final pose in her evening gown and even flashed a smile, turning a potentially awkward situation into a moment of resilience.

Internet reacts

As the video spread across platforms, netizens were quick to react, with opinions divided. Some couldn’t help but cringe, with comments like, “Lol so embarrassing” and "Are they fake teeth?”

Others, however, praised her composure, writing, “She managed it so well” and admiring her confidence under pressure. A few also sparked a broader conversation around beauty standards, with one user noting, “Really beauty pageants should award natural beauty instead of who looks better in makeup and extensions.”

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