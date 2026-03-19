Kim Kardashian Almost Falls Into A Bush In 8-Inch Heels At Oscars 2026 After-Party, Inside Video Goes Viral 

Even the most seasoned red carpet regulars have their off-balance moments, and Kim Kardashian just proved it in the most relatable way possible. The reality star grabbed eyeballs at the recent Vanity Fair Oscars 2026 after-party, not just for her head-turning look, but for a near fall that quickly became the internet’s latest obsession.

Kim Kardashian stumbles at Oscars

As Kim made her way into the star-studded bash, all eyes were on her towering eight-inch platform heels, and for good reason. In a now-viral clip, she briefly lost her footing near a bush, however, she quickly steady herself.

The moment, which she later shared herself, showed her grabbing onto a passer-by for support before bursting into laughter. “That poor lady. I grabbed her,” she added, clearly amused by the situation. Despite the slip, Kim kept her cool, brushed it off effortlessly, and continued walking like a pro.

Check out the video below:

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Her high-fashion gold moment

Fall scare aside, Kim’s after-party look was nothing short of striking. She stepped out in a sculpted, figure-hugging gold gown from Gucci’s Fall 2026 collection, designed by Demna. The ensemble featured a sleek high neckline, full-length sleeves, and a shimmering finish that hugged her silhouette to perfection.

The dramatic outfit was paired with statement eight-inch mirrored platform heels, adding serious height, and clearly, a bit of risk.

Kim leaned fully into a bold beauty moment to complement the look. She opted for icy blue contact lenses that instantly stood out, paired with bronzed, contoured skin, a smoky eye, and glossy nude lips.

Her accessories remained minimal yet luxe, featuring diamond ear cuffs by Ofira Jewels. A tousled, shoulder-length bob added a relaxed edge to the otherwise high-glam ensemble.