Sharvari Gives Her Mother's Old Patola Saree A Modern Spin With Corset Blouse, Unusual Drape For Yeh Prem Mol Liya Event

Some outfits make a statement, while others come with a story worth telling. Sharvari’s latest ethnic ensemble manages to do both. Ahead of her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the actress turned to her mother’s wardrobe for a special piece, giving an old pink Patola saree a stunning new identity. But this was no simple revival of a family heirloom. With a sculpted corset blouse, an unconventional drape and plenty of gold detailing, Sharvari transformed a sentimental garment into a contemporary fashion moment.

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, the actress also revealed the emotional significance behind the ensemble. Styled by Meagan Concessio and reworked by Irth, the promotional look brought together family nostalgia and modern occasionwear. Here’s a closer look at how she wore it.

Sharvari gives her mom's Patola saree a new lease of life

At the centre of Sharvari’s look was a vibrant Patola saree in shades of magenta and deep pink, featuring an intricate ikat-inspired pattern. The original piece belonged to her mother, who had worn it over the years and attached several memories to it.

For its latest outing, the saree was given a more elaborate finish. An ornate gold-toned border, detailed embroidery and delicate mirror embellishments were added to elevate the traditional weave. The additional work brought a richer, more regal feel to what was originally a simpler drape, while allowing the saree’s original pink character to remain the star.

Sharvari also moved away from the conventional way of wearing a saree. She wrapped the pallu around her waist before letting it fall along one side, creating a sculptural silhouette that gave the traditional garment a fresh, fashion-forward edge.

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The real contrast came from her blouse choice. While her mother had originally paired the saree with a matching pink blouse, Sharvari opted for a strapless corset-style design in deep purple.

The fitted silhouette brought structure to the fluid drape, while intricate gold embroidery, floral patterns, beads and metallic accents made the blouse a statement piece in its own right. The darker shade also stood out against the pink saree, adding another layer of contrast without taking away from the heirloom's charm.

Sharvari kept the accessories equally exquisite, choosing gold jewellery that complemented the ornate detailing of her outfit. A distinctive necklace featuring crescent-shaped motifs became the focal point, teamed with matching earrings, statement cocktail rings and a stack of pink bangles.

Her beauty look, on the other hand, was deliberately understated. A flawless-looking base, softly defined eyes, neatly shaped brows, a hint of blush and muted pink lipstick kept the makeup fresh. Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle and worn sleek and straight, allowing the dramatic blouse and statement necklace to remain in focus.

The sentimental story behind her look

Beyond the styling, it was the personal connection that made this look especially meaningful. In her Instagram caption, Sharvari recalled how her mother gifted her the Patola saree after watching Jhumka Patola for the first time, describing the gesture as a blessing.

"Reinventing something so precious to her and wearing it for promotions has been such a special feeling. Going through old pictures of her wearing it, and then seeing her reaction to what we created was just priceless," the actress expressed.

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Sharvari described wearing the heirloom as feeling like being wrapped in her mother's love and blessings. Her Marathi caption also carried the sentiment of receiving blessings for her journey through her mother's pallu.

And that is what makes this fashion moment stand out. Rather than simply borrowing from the past, Sharvari gave a cherished family saree a new story of its own, proving that heirloom dressing can feel just as fresh, expressive and high-fashion as any new designer creation.