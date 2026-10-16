Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Law Roach After 2023, Wears Fresh-Off-The-Runway Matières Fécales That Feel Very Desi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Law Roach have reunited, and the fashion is already doing all the talking! Styled by the celebrated fashion stylist, the actress arrived at the InStyle ImageMaker Awards 2026 in Los Angeles on October 15 in a romantic blush-pink ensemble that had all the drama of a red-carpet moment, with a silhouette that felt almost like a modern take on Indian dressing.

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Priyanka Chopra arrives in Matières Fécales

Priyanka sashayed down the red carpet in a two-piece ensemble fresh from Matières Fécales’ Spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection. The blush-pink set featured a fitted, jacket-style top with a plunging neckline and full-length sleeves. Delicate gold embroidery brought intricate detailing to the pastel fabric, while horizontal embellished borders added definition to the silhouette.

The sleeves were far from ordinary, with slit details lending the structured top a softer, more fluid finish. She paired it with a matching floor-length pencil skirt that hugged her figure before opening into a dramatic trailing train. Feather-like detailing along the hem added texture and movement, making the ensemble feel romantic without losing its tailored edge.

The train was a standout feature. While the runway styling gave it a saree-pallu-like drape, Law let hers trail along the floor, creating a more dramatic red-carpet effect.

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Priyanka kept her accessories understated, allowing the couture to steal the spotlight. Pearl stud earrings, a gold wristwatch and a delicate bracelet completed the look without overwhelming the outfit. She added blush-pink square-toe thong sandals with cut-out detailing, bringing a contemporary touch to the romantic ensemble.

For beauty, the actress wore her hair in voluminous, side-parted waves that framed her face. Defined eyes, a soft rosy blush and mauve-pink lipstick complemented the pastel palette, keeping the makeup polished but not overly dramatic.