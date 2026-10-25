Kris Jenner Wears Elizabeth Taylor's Iconic Scorpion Cape To Pay Homage To Kim Kardashian's All's Fair Look At Rome Film Festival

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at Rome Film Festival | X

Trust the Jenner-Kardashian mother-daughter duo to make headlines worldwide with their couture choices! Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian brought vintage treasures and high-fashion drama to the Rome Film Festival for the premiere of All’s Fair. While Kris revived Elizabeth Taylor’s legendary scorpion cape in a stylish nod to Kim’s look from the series, Kim oozed fierce animal-print drama in an archival Yves Saint Laurent creation, giving the evening a double dose of fashion history.

Kris wears Elizabeth Taylor's iconic cape



Kris grabbed eyeballs in a floor-length black cape designed by Tiziani Roma, a piece once worn by Elizabeth Taylor to Grace Kelly’s 40th birthday celebration in 1969. The vintage treasure, which Kris acquired at auction and lent to Kim for All’s Fair, brought a slice of Hollywood history to the Rome red carpet.



The cape’s defining feature was its imposing silhouette. A tall collar flowed into an oversized, sculptural hood, with white lining framing Kris’s face and creating a striking contrast against the dark fabric. Two intricate silver scorpions embroidered across the chest gave the archival piece an unmistakable identity.

Underneath, Kris wore a white outfit with a plunging neckline, allowing the cape to shine while adding contrast to the otherwise dark outer layer. White gloves and pointed shoes peeking out from beneath the sweeping hem carried the monochrome styling through to the smallest details.



She elevated the ensemble with a glittering diamond necklace and coordinating statement earrings. Her short black hair was shaped into a voluminous, side-parted bob, while smoky eyes, defined brows and a nude lip completed the polished look.

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Kim steps out in 1986 animal look



Kim, meanwhile, brought a completely different kind of drama to the premiere. Styled by Law Roach, she wore a figure-hugging gown from Yves Saint Laurent’s Fall 1986 Haute Couture collection, giving the animal-print trend a theatrical, archival twist.



The mermaid silhouette traced her figure before flaring towards the floor, while a plunging sweetheart neckline and lace-up detailing between the cups introduced a corset-inspired finish. The intricate design continued at the back, with the fitted construction accentuating the gown’s sculpted shape.

But the most jaw-dropping element was the leopard motif itself. Rather than relying on a conventional all-over print, the design incorporated the image of a tail around the hips and a leopard’s face near the floor-length hem. These details transformed the gown into a statement piece that felt closer to wearable art than a typical animal-print dress.



Kim completed the look with a semi-sheer matching shawl, which she later styled over her head as a scarf, adding another layer of drama. She skipped jewellery, letting the intricate gown do the talking, and opted for pointed-toe black patent leather heels. Her beauty look stayed within a neutral palette, with defined black brows and bold mascara bringing focus to her eyes.

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With Kris revisiting a legendary piece of Hollywood fashion history and Kim making a statement in archival couture, the mother-daughter duo proved no one does fashion quite like them at the Rome Film Festival.