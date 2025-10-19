Sex Matters: Masturbation, Sex Help Prostate Function With Right Blood Flow

Sex helps develop an intimate relationship in the early days of marriage. |

I am 56 years old and had normal ejaculation until last year. In 2022 and 2024 I was operated for removal of kidney stones through lithotripsy. After the second operation, I have the feeling of ejaculation but there is no discharge, so there’s no full feeling of sex. Is the stoppage of sperm discharge normal due to age or is it linked to the surgery?

NLK, Vakola

A man can ejaculate throughout his life unless some medical problems arise. There is no age limit to it, though quantity and quality may decrease. Lithotripsy can affect ejaculation and also the sperm, which is mostly temporary for a few months. In rare cases, when the stone is in the bladder or in the lower end of the ureter, lithotripsy may cause damage to testes. Some medicines have side-effects wherein one cannot ejaculate. However, you need to rule out prostate issues as it is a common reason at your age. Consult a urologist, who will guide you in detail.

I am a 46-year-old bachelor and I masturbate regularly. I was told this could lead to prostate problems, including cancer. Is this true?

VK, Goregaon (East)

Ejaculation has health benefits and lowers risk of prostate cancer; whether through masturbation or intercourse, it doesn’t matter. Masturbation is a natural and physiological act. Both during masturbation and sex, the basic process is to ejaculate. Healthy sex life and/or masturbation help the prostate maintain its function with enough blood flow. Masturbation has no connection with prostate cancer. It is a myth; rather it decreases the risk of prostate cancer.

I am newly-married and live with my in-laws. There is hardly any privacy and yet my husband insists on regular sex. But I refuse because of lack of privacy. Please advise.

LG, Chembur

Sex helps develop an intimate relationship in the early days of marriage. It creates a deep bond of understanding and oneness. It is definitely more enjoyable if there is enough privacy as it allows you to open up sexually. Talk to him with a calm mind. Simply express your feelings and explain your discomfort. Understand him and his limitations, if any. Most men don’t understand, as for them the place and atmosphere is the same and so they feel comfortable. Just focus on positive conversation; he must not feel attacked. Refraining from sex will not solve the matter. It will make both of you suffer in silence. Sit together and figure out the solution which is conducive to you both.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to fpj.sexmatters@gmail.com