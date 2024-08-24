Screens v/s Social Skills: Finding Balance In The Digital Age

In an era dominated by screens and digital connections, the fabric of human interaction is undergoing a significant change. As we become more immersed in technology and less connected with one another in person, there are growing concerns about how this shift affects children’s social skills, communication abilities, and emotional intelligence.

Impact on social skills

Social skills are the abilities we use every day to interact and communicate with others. They help us understand and respond to social cues, build relationships, and navigate social situations effectively. Unfortunately, many factors today are contributing to a decline in these crucial skills. One of the primary concerns is the overuse of digital devices. While technology offers many benefits, excessive screen time can reduce opportunities for face-to-face interaction. Conversations that were once held in person are now often replaced with text messages or social media posts. Many people, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha, may struggle with basic social interactions, comparative to the millennials.

“Aayush Rathod, 23, reflects on his experiences with technology, noting, ‘ Growing up with technology feels natural, but sometimes I worry that we’re missing out on the deeper connections that come from face-to-face interactions. It’s easy to text or post online, but it’s not the same as really understanding someone in person. I think we need to find a balance so that we don’t lose our ability to connect with each other on a human level.”

Communication challenges

Communication is at the heart of all human relationships. It involves not just talking, but also listening, understanding, and responding appropriately. The digital age has transformed how we communicate, and while it has made staying in touch easier, it has also introduced new challenges.

Kavita Parmar, 46, shares her perspective on the shift from pre-digital to digital life: ‘ Having experienced life before and after the digital boom, I see the value in both worlds. While technology has made staying connected easier, it’s also made our interactions more superficial. I miss the days when conversations were unfiltered and face-to-face, where you could read someone’s emotions and respond in the moment. We’ve gained convenience, but at the cost of genuine human connection. It’s important that we remember the importance of real-world interactions, especially for the next generation.”

When we communicate through text or social media, we miss out on important non-verbal cues like tone of voice, facial expressions, and gestures. This can lead to misunderstandings. The brevity and informality of online interactions can lead to a diminished ability to articulate thoughts clearly and effectively in more formal settings.

Moreover, the overuse of emojis, slang, and shorthand expressions can weaken vocabulary and grammar skills. In professional environments, this can hinder career advancement and lead to misunderstandings that affect teamwork and collaboration.

Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence (EI) is the ability to recognise, understand, and manage our own emotions, as well as the emotions of others. It plays a vital role in building healthy relationships, resolving conflicts, and making informed decisions. One concern is the lack of empathy that can result from excessive digital interaction. When communication is limited to screens, it can be harder to connect emotionally with others. Empathy, which involves understanding and sharing the feelings of others, often requires seeing and hearing them in person. Without these experiences, our ability to empathise can diminish.

Building better future

While the concerns about social development are significant, they are not insurmountable. It is possible to counteract these effects by making conscious efforts to prioritise face-to-face interactions and develop our social and emotional skills.

This means encouraging children to engage in real-world social activities, such as playing with peers, participating in group projects, and spending time with family. Limiting screen time and providing opportunities for meaningful communication can help nurture social skills and emotional intelligence from a young age. It's essential to practice mindful communication. This involves being fully present during conversations, actively listening, and being aware of both verbal and non-verbal.

As we navigate the complexities in the modern world presents challenges to social development, it also offers opportunities for growth and adaptation. By recognising the potential pitfalls and actively working to address them, individuals can cultivate strong social skills, effective communication abilities, and emotional intelligence, ensuring that these vital aspects of human interaction continue to thrive in the digital age.