Scotch Day: 'Cheers To Good Company & Craftsmanship,' Sanjay Dutt's Whisky Brand Talks Exclusively To Free Press Journal

You don't really need a reason to celebrate, but when you have one, happiness just amplifies. On Scotch Day, we ask you to say cheers by admiring scotch whiskies and enjoying them. "It's the day to raise a glass to the water of life, the finest Scotch whiskies that bring us joy and warmth," says Jitin Merani, Co-Founder of The Glenwalk, actor Sanjay Dutt-backed blended (malt and grain) scotch whisky brand that was launched last year in India.

Sipping the drink to celebrate, Merani asks people to celebrate the occasion by savouring the flavours, appreciating the craftsmanship, and toasting to good health, good company, and the pleasure of fine Scotch whisky. Speaking further, he threw light on the performance of scotch whiskies in the alcobev industry, tipplers’ love for the fine spirit, whether it is meant for a neat peg or the cocktail era, and a lot more.

Read excerpts below

What do you think makes people go for a shot of scotch instead of any other alcohol?

Scotch is often associated with refinement and sophistication, making it a popular choice for special occasions or as a treat. It offers a rich, complex flavor profile that appeals to many palates, with notes of vanilla, oak, and smokiness. Scotch is sometimes associated with wealth and status, making it a popular choice for business gatherings or special events.

These factors combined create a unique appeal that draws people to scotch. Of course, individual preferences play a significant role, but these aspects contribute to scotch's enduring popularity.

Do you think India loves whisky and is a scotch-driven market? Could you tell us how whisky performs in the alcobev industry, where gin and tequila seem to take over?

Indians enjoy whisky and the data speaks for it. It is the biggest consumer of the spirit in the world, where 70% of the alcohol market is whisky. Out of the $27 billion Indian Spirits market, whisky holds a key position with $20 billion alone.

Talking of gin and tequila, they are seeing a stagnation after years of growth.

Do you think that premium whiskies should reach 'everyone' someday, or only stay as an elite's drink?

Premium whiskies can be enjoyed by anyone who appreciates fine spirits, regardless of their background or social status. While whiskies have historically been associated with luxury and exclusivity, the industry has evolved to cater to a broader audience.

A sip of scotch is often smooth and unlikely to cause a hangover, is it the way it's aimed to be?

Scotch whisky is often characterized by its smoothness and relatively lower likelihood of causing hangovers, compared to other alcoholic beverages.

While hangovers are influenced by various factors, including individual tolerance and drinking habits, the smoothness and relatively lower congener content of scotch whisky may contribute to its reputation for being a gentler drink. However, it's important to remember to always drink responsibly and in moderation.

What do you think made The Glenwalk receive the award at the London Spirits Competition?

It is an incredible honour! It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team. This award is not just a recognition of our product, but a validation of our mission to craft exceptional spirits that bring people together. We're thrilled to be part of this community, and we can't wait to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Is Glenwalk made for a neat peg or for exploring the world of cocktails?

It is a versatile scotch whisky that can be enjoyed both neat as well as through signature cocktails.

What's Sanjay Dutt's involvement towards the brand?

Sanjay Dutt, the superstar and our partner in Cartelbros and The Glenwalk works is a true custodian of fine spirits. He is the force that has led to our rapid success which allowed us to reach seven states and three countries within our first year of operations.

Is scotch whisky your personal favourite of all spirits? How do you prefer sipping it?

I can tell you that scotch whisky is a popular and beloved spirit among many whisky enthusiasts such as myself. When it comes to sipping scotch, the preferred method is often a matter of personal taste. I like to sip and taste so neat remains my first preference. I, however, mix some water to dilute it a little and make it more palatable at times.

I see a lot of alcoholic beverage brands introducing non-alcoholic versions of their drink. Do we see a non-alcoholic Glenwalk version coming any sooner in the stores?

We look forward towards introducing a line of FMCG products including Gingerale, Tonic Water, Gourmet Snack etc. to compliment the brand’s commitment towards the excellence.