'Happy To See Where You Go': Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Daughter Sara As She Turns 29

'Happy To See Where You Go': Sachin Tendulkar Pours Birthday Wishes To Sara Tendulkar As She Turns 29 |

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has a special birthday message for his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, as she turns 29 on October 12. The former Indian cricket captain took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Sara, accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on how their relationship has evolved over the years.

Sharing his wishes, Sachin wrote, "There was a time when I was the one showing you the way. Now, more often than not, I’m simply happy to see where you choose to go. Happy birthday, Sara. Love you."

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About Sara Tendulkar:

Sara has built an identity of her own beyond being the daughter of one of India's most celebrated cricketers. An Indian biomedical scientist, nutritionist and public personality, she is a registered Associate Nutritionist (ANutr). She also serves as a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, where she is involved in initiatives focused on healthcare, education and sports empowerment.

Alongside her work in the social impact and wellness spaces, Sara has ventured into entrepreneurship by co-launching Pilates Academy x Sara Tendulkar, a wellness initiative that reflects her interest in fitness and holistic well-being.

Sara Tendulkar's Festive Fashion Moment

Sara has also been making waves with her fashion choices. Recently, she caught the internet's attention with her elegant Ganeshotsav look, embracing traditional Indian wear with a touch of understated glamour.

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Sara draped a striking turquoise Agora Jasmine saree from Ritu Kumar, reportedly worth ₹1.45 lakh. She was also seen posing alongside her sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, with both women showcasing elegant sarees and sharing an adorable festive moment.