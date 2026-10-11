Ankita Lokhande Pairs Handcrafted Silk Saree with a Statement Rajputana Blouse in Romantic Photoshoot with Vicky Jain

By: Rutunjay D | October 11, 2026
Ankita Lokhande exudes timeless festive grandeur alongside husband Vicky Jain, draped in a handcrafted natural silk saree in a rich mustard yellow tone worth ₹10,849.
In their playful romantic photoshoot, the couple poses intimately alongside their beloved pet cats, blending family charm with high-fashion festive styling.
She pairs the vibrant mustard yellow drape with a statement orange Rajputana-style blouse featuring intricate golden embroidery, elbow-length sleeves, and a sweet, scalloped neckline.
Complementing his wife’s vibrant look, Vicky Jain wears a sophisticated wine-maroon bandhgala jacket featuring textured chevron embroidery over a draped gold silk dhoti-kurta set.
Adding authentic cultural heritage to her ensemble, Ankita accents her look with traditional Maharashtrian jewels, including a elaborate gold nath and layered green glass bangles mixed with gold kadas.
Her statement jewelry includes an exquisite kundan choker necklace with mint green and pearl drops, paired with matching kundan drop earrings and ornate hair accessories.
Ankita's hair is elegantly styled into a neat, textured low bun accented with gold hair accessories and fresh floral accents for a vintage royal finish.