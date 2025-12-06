Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2025: Celebrating India’s Guardians Of The Wild

In a stirring tribute to those who devote their lives to protecting nature, the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, in collaboration with DSP Mutual Fund, hosted the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards 2025 at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai. The ceremony was anchored by Suchitra Pillai, actor, performer and activist.

Since their inception in 2000, the Sanctuary Wildlife Awards have honoured India’s true wildlife champions — the men and women who have gone above and beyond to safeguard the nation’s incredible biodiversity. From forest officers and field researchers to artists, educators, and communicators, these dedicated individuals have worked quietly yet persistently to defend wild species and ecosystems.

The Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards, instituted more than two decades ago, were also presented at the event. The main theme of the Awards, as always, was the overarching umbrella of ‘The Call of the Wild’.

The jury for this year’s Awards included Bittu Sahgal, Founder-Editor, Sanctuary Asia; Lakshmy Raman, Executive Editor, Sanctuary Asia; Steve Winter, acclaimed wildlife photographer and author, Dr. Parvish Pandya, Consultant Director, Science and Conservation, Sanctuary Asia; Saurabh Sawant, Consultant Head, Projects, Sanctuary Asia; Dr. Anish Andheria, President, Wildlife Conservation Trust; Nayan Khanolkar, Field Biologist and Conservation Photographer and Prachi Galange, Senior Photo Editor and Naturalist, Sanctuary Asia.

"The Sanctuary Wildlife Service Awards, launched 25 years ago, were established with a straightforward goal: To recognise, support and broadcast the nation building role of individuals on the frontlines protecting our planet’s biodiversity. For these Guardians of the Wild, the health of the ecosystems and species that support life on Earth is their primary priority and, as it turns out, this priority ends up protecting that most precious of all resources... water. This year, we honed in on and honoured people from all walks of life who believe viscerally that environmental protection is patriotism in action," said Bittu Sahgal.

"For nearly 25 years, the DSP Group has been proud to stand with the Sanctuary Wildlife Service Awards, driven by our conviction that caring for the Earth is a collective duty. Today, we are celebrating the remarkable conservationists whose work is transforming India’s natural landscapes and wildlife while strengthening our response to the climate emergency. Their efforts protect vital ecosystems and uplift the communities that depend on them, helping build a more sustainable and equitable future. These extraordinary individuals are true guardians of our planet, and their dedication and unwavering commitment deserve our deepest respect and recognition," shared Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, DSP Finance Private Limited.

A LOOK AT THIS YEAR’S WINNERS:

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR 2025: Rumna Mukherjee

Tough Love, Jhalana-Amagarh Conservation Reserve, Jaipur, Rajasthan

SECOND PRIZE: Adam Taylor

A Flight of Life and Death, Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand

THIRD PRIZE: Kuldeep Lodhi

Cormorants Assemblage!, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

THE EDITOR'S CHOICE AWARD – Aditya Agarwal

Mortal Combat, Chambal river, Rajasthan

THE SANCTUARY WILDLIFE SERVICE AWARDS 2025

This year, eight inspiring change makers from across the country were honoured under four categories – Green Teacher Award, Wildlife Service Award, Young Naturalist Award, and Lifetime Service Award.

A LOOK AT THIS YEAR’S WINNERS:

LIFETIME SERVICE AWARD:

Dr. Rajendra Singh – River rejuvenator, Water conservationist, Changemaker

YOUNG NATURALIST AWARD:

Sahil Bhisso Gaonkar – Wildlife rescuer, Naturalist, Emerging voice

GREEN TEACHER AWARD:

Venkatesh Charloo – Scuba diving instructor, Teacher, Ocean ambassador

WILDLIFE SERVICE AWARDS:

Parveen Shaikh – Avian ecologist, Conservation biologist

Babban – Forest guardian, Biophiliac

Siddharth Agarwal – Environmental trailblazer, Innovator, Advocate for climate action

Dr. Sonali Ghosh – Wildlife innovator, Administrator, Academic

Saroj Kumar Panda – Forest Department Official, Leader, Conservationist