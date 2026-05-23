Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law Aayush Sharma Makes His Young Kids Hit The Gym: 'Watch Them Grow Into Healthy & Wise'

Fitness and celebrity parenting collided on social media after Aayush Sharma shared adorable workout videos featuring his little ones, Ahil and Ayat. The actor, who is also known as Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, gave fans a glimpse into his family fitness routine, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Dad Aayush turns trainer for his little ones

The viral clips show Aayush turning into the ultimate cool dad trainer as he patiently guides his children through simple gym exercises. From playful movements to mini workout drills, the videos captured wholesome father-kids bonding moments while promoting an active lifestyle from a young age. Sharing the clips online, Aayush wrote, “Teach them young .. Watch them grow into Healthy and Wise.”

In the videos, Aayush himself looked fresh out of an intense workout session, flaunting his muscular physique in white boxers while staying shirtless during the training routine. Meanwhile, the children appeared energetic and excited as they followed their father's instructions.

Check out the clips below:

Internet reacts

As expected, the internet had mixed reactions to the clips. While many praised the actor for encouraging discipline and fitness early in life, others questioned whether gym training is suitable for young children.

One user commented, “❤️❤️ like father.. like daughter.. 🙏” while another wrote, “Dear sir & ayat baby & ahil baba work hard with his lovely father ❤️🔥🙌.” Another fan praised the parenting approach, saying, “BE strong daughter always bhai ❤️❤️.”

However, not everyone agreed with the idea. One social media user advised, “Please don't try gym with children, teach them yoga to rejuvenate body, mind and soul.🌻” Another comment read, “This is how stylish people build them child ❤️.”

Is it safe for young children to go to gym?

Interestingly, fitness experts and global health guidelines do support physical activity for children, with proper precautions. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), children and teenagers aged 6 to 17 should engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-intense physical activity daily. Muscle-strengthening exercises are also recommended at least three times a week.

However, experts also caution that heavy weight training should only begin after puberty and under professional supervision. As reported by Healthline, teenagers above 15 who are physically ready can safely begin structured weight training, but incorrect form or excessive lifting may lead to injuries or fractures.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.