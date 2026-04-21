Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Opens Up About Her Gym Struggles, Says 'I Wasn't Allowed To Go To Work Until...'

In a world where fitness content often looks effortless and perfectly curated, Ira Khan is keeping it refreshingly real. The daughter of Aamir Khan recently opened up about the not-so-glam side of getting back into a workout routine, and it’s something many can relate to.

Ira Khan shares gym struggles

Taking to Instagram, Ira recently shared a glimpse of her first week back at the gym, admitting that motivation didn't come easy. Instead of breezing through workouts, she spoke about the constant mental back-and-forth that often makes showing up the hardest part.

She revealed how she managed to push through the resistance, even after skipping a session without any real reason. To hold herself accountable, she set a strict rule: "I told myself that I wasn’t allowed to go to work on Saturday until I finished my workout… Even if it meant being late for my meeting."

She added that it took encouragement from multiple people to finally get her moving, writing, 'It took talking to 4 people to get me to do my Saturday workout. And clearly I did it at home and not in the gym. And I made the person wait for 10 minutes. But it’s done."

Check out the video below:

Inside her workout routine

Along with her honest caption, Ira shared a video of her training session, and it was anything but basic. Her routine combined strength, mobility, and endurance-focused movements.

From classic exercises like push-ups and squats that target overall strength to suspension-based rows that engage the back and core, her workout covered it all. She also included dynamic drills like bear crawls and kick-outs for coordination and cardio, along with challenging handstand work to build balance and shoulder stability.