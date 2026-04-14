'My Biggest Motivation': Shilpa Shetty Performs Yoga With Her Daughter Samisha, Adorably Calls Her 'My Little Yogi'

When Mondays feel slow, Shilpa Shetty brings just the kind of energy we need, and this time, it came with a seriously adorable twist. The fitness enthusiast and actress turned her usual workout routine into a heartwarming bonding session with her daughter Samisha, proving that staying fit can also be fun and full of love.

Shilpa's cute morning yoga

In her latest Monday motivation video, Shilpa gave fans a glimpse into her morning yoga routine, joined by her little one, whom she fondly called her "little yogi." The duo was seen stretching, giggling, and attempting poses together on the mat. While Shilpa guided Samisha through the movements, the little one adorably admitted she couldn’t quite manage one of the poses. But in true mom style, Shilpa cheered her on, reminding her that there’s nothing she can’t do.

They began with Ubhaya Padangusthasana, followed by Anantasana, where Samisha seemed to shine with ease. The video wasn’t just about perfecting poses but about enjoying the process together.

Check out the video below:

Sharing the moment, Shilpa wrote, "My little yogi, my biggest motivation to be healthy and strong, my kids... Stretching, laughing, growing together... my favourite kind of bonding. Starting young builds strong bodies and calm minds. Because balance isn't taught... it's lived, through the habits we build early on."

What are Ubhaya Padangusthasana and Anantasana?

Ubhaya Padangusthasana, also known as the Both Big Toe Pose, is a core-strengthening yoga posture from the Ashtanga series. It focuses on improving balance while stretching the hamstrings and building abdominal strength. The pose creates a V-shaped form by balancing on the sit bones while lifting both legs and holding the toes.

Meanwhile, Anantasana, or the Sleeping Vishnu Pose, is an intermediate yoga posture performed by lying on one side, propping the head with the bottom hand, and stretching the top leg upward while holding the big toe. It deeply stretches the hamstrings and opens the pelvis, requiring both flexibility and focus.