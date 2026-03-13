Salman Khan, Rekha, Rani Mukerji & Other A-List Bollywood Stars Arrive In Style At Mumbai Wedding Reception

When one of Bollywood’s most celebrated film families hosts a wedding celebration, you can expect nothing short of a star-studded evening. Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya organised a lavish reception in Mumbai for his daughter Eesha Barjatya and her husband Abhishek, and the guest list read like a roll call of Bollywood royalty.

From timeless sarees to sharply tailored suits, celebrities arrived dressed to impress, turning the celebration into a glamorous style showcase.

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan kept his look polished in a navy blue three-piece suit, paired with a black belt, a sleek tie and formal shoes, proving that classic tailoring never goes out of style.

Rekha

Veteran actress Rekha brought her signature regal charm to the reception. She draped herself in a radiant gold saree, accentuated with multiple layers of traditional gold necklaces, ornate earrings, stacked bangles and a statement maang tikka. With bold red lips and her trademark gajra-adorned bun, Rekha once again proved why she remains the queen of classic elegance.

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan arrived with his son Junaid Khan, creating a stylish father-son appearance. Aamir looked sharp in a well-tailored suit, while Junaid opted for a traditional yet refined look in a navy blue bandhgala sherwani paired with crisp white pyjamas.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji embraced classic Indian elegance with a mint-green salwar suit, featuring a richly embroidered kurta, coordinated bottoms and a sheer dupatta. She accessorised the look with traditional jhumka earrings and a potli bag.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal kept things sleek with a beige suit layered over a crisp white shirt. The neutral palette created a sophisticated vibe, while matching trousers, brown formal shoes and a stylish wristwatch completed his polished appearance.

Tabu

Tabu added glamour to the evening in a beautifully embroidered blue tulle saree embellished with delicate sequins and shimmering accents. She paired it with a coordinated blouse and accessorised with diamond drop earrings, bangles and a sleek watch. Her hair, styled in a bun adorned with white roses, gave the look a graceful finishing touch.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh brought a playful burst of colour to the celebration in a custom pink lehenga by Torani. The outfit featured a voluminous skirt and matching blouse paired with a contrasting sage-green dupatta. Intricate embroidery added richness to the ensemble, while dramatic jhumkas and a heart-shaped potli bag completed her festive look.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre opted for a vibrant multi-coloured resham suit, complemented with statement jewellery, including a choker necklace, matching earrings and a classic potli bag.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in