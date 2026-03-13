Malaika Arora Looks The Hottest At Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Mumbai Wedding After-Party In Bold, Plunging Silver Gown

Malaika Arora at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s Mumbai wedding reception | Instagram

When Bollywood's style queen walks into a party, all eyes inevitably follow. That's exactly what happened when Malaika Arora arrived at the glamorous wedding after-party of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur in Mumbai on March 12. The 52-year-old diva brought serious red-carpet energy to the celebration, dazzling guests in a sparkling silver gown that instantly became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora's sizzling silver moment

For the star-studded afterparty, Malaika stunned in a breathtaking silver gown, adorned with reflective sequins that gave it a dramatic, disco-inspired glow, making it impossible to miss in a room full of glamorous guests.

The design featured a strapless silhouette paired with a daring plunging neckline, highlighting Malaika's toned frame. The fitted structure hugged her curves perfectly before flowing into a floor-grazing hem, creating a sleek and sultry silhouette.

To complement the sparkling outfit, Malaika opted for statement jewellery. She wore an exquisite necklace embellished with crystals and ruby accents, paired with a sleek watch and crystal-studded black clutch.

Malaika kept her beauty look equally glamorous with a dewy base, shimmering pink eyeshadow, sharply defined brows, fluttery mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. She completed the styling by leaving her long hair open in a centre parting, styled in soft waves that framed her face elegantly.

Rhea Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar & others

The reception for Kritika and Gaurav turned into a celebrity-filled celebration with several notable guests in attendance. Actress Rhea Kapoor was spotted at the party in a chic black outfit styled with layers of gold jewellery.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also attended the reception alongside his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Another cricket star, Yuvraj Singh, arrived with his wife Hazel Keech, adding to the star power of the evening.

Meanwhile, the newlyweds themselves made a stylish appearance at their reception. Kritika looked stunning in a satin white mermaid-style gown paired with a ruby-and-diamond necklace, while Gaurav complemented her in a sharply tailored grey tuxedo with a classic black tie.

