Kritika Kamra Glows As New Bride In White Gown, Pink Ruby-Diamond Necklace At Wedding Reception With Husband Gaurav Kapur

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur at their Mumbai wedding reception |

Weddings in the town are in full swing, and the latest couple to join the list are Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur. The duo tied the knot in an intimate terrace ceremony on March 11 and later hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on March 12. After their traditional red-and-ivory wedding ensembles, the newlyweds switched things up for the after-party, stepping out in chic, glamorous looks that instantly grabbed eyeballs.

Check it out below:

Kritika Kamra stuns as new bride

For the reception evening, Kritika stole the spotlight in a pearl-white satin gown that exuded new bride elegance. The floor-length outfit hugged her silhouette beautifully, featuring a cowl neckline, broad shoulder straps and delicate button details on the sides.

While the upper half clinched her figure, the lower half of the dress transitioned into a mermaid-inspired skirt that gently flared toward the hem, creating a dramatic floor-sweeping finish that felt perfect for a celebratory evening.

While her ensemble was chic and understated, it was her jewellery choices that truly elevated the minimal look. Kritika adorned her neck with a bedazzling pink ruby and diamond necklace, styled with stunning earrings and her magnificent engagement ring.

For the glam, the actress kept things soft and effortless with glowing skin, shimmery eyeshadow, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks and a glossy mauve lip shade. She rounded off with elegant heels and left her hair open in soft blowout waves with a side parting, allowing the jewellery to shine.

Gaurav Kapur's chic moment

Standing beside his bride, Gaurav Kapur opted for timeless sophistication. He wore a sharply tailored grey tuxedo that brought a classic formal vibe to the evening.

The double-breasted jacket featured notch lapels, structured shoulders and long sleeves, creating a crisp and polished silhouette. He paired it with matching straight-fit trousers for a coordinated finish.

Underneath, the groom chose a crisp white shirt and a sleek black silk tie, adding contrast to the grey ensemble. A neatly folded white pocket square subtly echoed Kritika’s bridal outfit, tying their looks together stylishly.

Gaurav completed his reception look with brown dress shoes and a sleek wristwatch, keeping the styling refined yet effortless.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in