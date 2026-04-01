Salman Khan Honours India With Limited Edition Jacob & Co Watch, Features Ashoka Chakra, Tri-Colour & Dual Time Zones

When it comes to blending luxury with emotion, Salman Khan has just raised the bar. The Bollywood superstar has teamed up with luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. to unveil a timepiece that's not just about craftsmanship but deeply rooted in identity, memories, and India itself. And honestly, this one goes far beyond just telling time.

Meet The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone watch

At the heart of this collaboration is The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone, a limited-edition watch that carries both personal and cultural significance. According to Jacob & Co.'s official website, the project draws inspiration from a vintage timepiece that Jacob Arabo received from his father as a teenager.

Building on that legacy, the special edition also honours Salman’s own father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, making it a tribute that bridges generations and stories.

Inspired by India

What truly sets this watch apart is its strong Indian identity. The dial is infused with the colours of the national flag – saffron, white, and green – each symbolising courage, truth, and growth. At its centre lies the Ashoka Chakra, adding a deeper layer of meaning tied to dharma and motion.

Sharing the sentiment behind the piece, Salman expressed on Instagram, "The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone isn’t just about telling time — it’s about honouring the journey. The cities that shaped me. The people who stood by me. The family that keeps me grounded."

What makes it special

Beyond its emotional value, the watch is a technical marvel. It features two fully independent time zones, each adjustable down to the minute, perfect for tracking time across borders, including regions with unique offsets like India.

Powered by a self-winding movement, the piece includes twin rotating globes, a domed sapphire crystal, and a detailed dial with over 200 components. The subtle "SK" signature (Salman Khan's initials) replaces traditional markers, adding a personal touch to the design.

Lastly, a compass-inspired small seconds hand sits at the centre, reinforcing the theme of journeys and direction.