Radhika Ambani Flaunts Rare ₹25 Crore Pink Watch; Nita, Isha & Anant Keep It Casual At Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match

Ambani family at MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium | Instagram

The stands at Wankhede Stadium turned into a front-row fashion moment as the Ambani clan showed up to cheer for their team, the Mumbai Indians (MI), during their IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, March 29. While the vibe was all things sporty and relaxed, one dazzling accessory quietly stole the show.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant kept it effortlessly cool in a cropped white MI T-shirt, paired with relaxed, high-waisted light-wash denims. But what truly turned heads was her rare Richard Mille RM 75-01, reportedly worth a jaw-dropping ₹25 crore, adding an unexpected dose of high fashion to her laid-back look.

Nita Ambani

Known for her love for opulent couture, Nita Ambani surprised with a breezy, understated ensemble. She chose a crisp white cotton top with a collared neckline and subtle Mumbai Indians logo detailing, paired with relaxed blue denims. Keeping things light and summery, she styled it with delicate diamond earrings, a slim bracelet, and chic golden flats.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani leaned into full fan mode with a blue Mumbai Indians jersey. She teamed it with mom-fit jeans and clean white sneakers, creating an easy, no-fuss outfit that’s perfect for a stadium outing.

The Ambani men

Mukesh Ambani opted for a relaxed navy T-shirt paired with matching pants, keeping things simple and functional. Akash Ambani brought in a slightly elevated touch with a Mumbai Indians jersey styled with denim and a statement watch.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani embraced the theme in a coordinated MI-printed shirt-and-pants set, making sure the team spirit stayed strong across the family.