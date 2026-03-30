'Samne Koi Nahi Ayega': Mahieka Sharma LASHES OUT At Paps, Protects Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya During MI Vs KKR IPL 2026 In Mumbai

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's model girlfriend Mahieka Sharma is winning hearts online after a video of her fiercely shielding his son Agastya from paparazzi at the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2026 match went viral. The duo was spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 29, when the media swarmed in, and Mahieka's protective response was caught on camera and has since taken the internet by storm.

Mahieka protects Agastya

As the duo stepped out at Wankhede Stadium, the paparazzi rushed in full force. Mahieka quickly stepped in front of Agastya, telling the photographers, "No flash, no flash. Agastya hai saath mein." She then asked the crowd to make way, saying, "Please rasta dedo, samne koi nahi ayega," ensuring the young boy could walk through comfortably. At one point, she even covered his eyes with her hands to shield him from the camera flashes.

The videos went viral almost instantly, with internet users deeply moved by Mahieka’s instinctive response.

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MI make history

On the pitch, it was an equally memorable evening. MI ended a 14-year jinx of failing to win their IPL season opener, defeating KKR by six wickets at Wankhede. Chasing a target of 221, MI got the job done in 19.1 overs, powered by a blistering 81 off 43 from Ryan Rickelton and a stunning 78 off 38 from Rohit Sharma, who also broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs against a single IPL opponent.

Earlier, KKR had posted 220 for four, with captain Ajinkya Rahane’s half-century and debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s explosive 51 off 29 balls lighting up the stadium.