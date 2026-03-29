Rohit Sharma Shows Off Luxurious ₹5.5 Cr Lamborghini Ahead Of Mumbai Indians IPL Fixture | Instagram @MumbaiIndians

Rohit Sharma is making headlines both on and off the field ahead of Indian Premier League 2026, as he was recently spotted cruising through Mumbai in his ultra-luxurious Lamborghini Urus SE, valued at approximately ₹5.5 crore.

The Mumbai Indians star, who has already grabbed attention with his impressive fitness transformation and powerful hitting during training sessions, is now trending for his enviable car collection. Rohit’s latest ride, the newly launched Urus SE, is a plug-in hybrid super car that blends performance with everyday usability.

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The vehicle boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a staggering 800 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUVs in its class.

Adding a personal touch, Rohit’s car features a custom “3015” number plate, reportedly inspired by his children’s birthdays, which also aligns with his iconic jersey number 45, a detail that has caught fans’ attention online.

Meanwhile, on the cricket front, the Mumbai Indians are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. As the team aims to end its five-year title drought and clinch a record sixth IPL trophy, all eyes will be on Rohit to deliver both leadership and match-winning performances.