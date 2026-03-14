Hardik Pandya Gifts Himself A Rare ₹10 Cr Ferrari After T20 WC26 Success, Takes Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma For A Ride | VIDEO

Hardik has gifted himself the iconic Ferrari 12Cilindri, reportedly worth over ₹10 Crore. | Image Credits: X

Hardik Pandya has added yet another luxury vehicle to his enviable car collection. Having won the T20 World Cup 2026, Hardik has gifted himself the iconic Ferrari 12Cilindri, reportedly worth over ₹10 Crore. The Indian all-rounder was seen taking it for a spin with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

The video features a full black Ferrari convertible with Hardik and Mahieka seated. The car is a 2-seater and is one of the most rare vehicles in India. The Ferrari 12Cilindri is central to the brand's identity and is surely a collector's item.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Ferrari 12Cilindri is Ferrari’s newest V12 flagship grand-touring supercar in India, costing around ₹10+ crore on road and aimed at ultra-high-net-worth buyers and collectors. It is one of the last pure naturally aspirated V12 Ferraris without hybrid assistance. The car has a top speed of around 340–350 km/h and goes from 0–100 km/h in about 2.9 seconds.

Hardik Pandya car collection

His car collection reflects a mix of ultra-luxury and high-performance machines, with the Lamborghini Huracán EVO previously being one of the most expensive cars he owns at around ₹3–4 crore. His collection includes Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Range Rover Vogue and Audi A6. Ferrari 12Cilindri would undoubtedly be the crown jewel of his collection.